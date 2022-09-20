Aural Analytics Speech Technology Selected For EverythingALS Early Detection Study

New study aims to demonstrate the efficacy of speech analysis in the early detection of ALS

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ALS—Aural Analytics, Inc., a leader in clinical-grade speech analytics, today announced it was chosen for EverythingALS’ upcoming 12-month early detection study for ALS. This study focuses on reliably capturing daily audio functionality at home using Aural Analytics’ Speech Vitals technology.

“Aural Analytics is dedicated to assisting clinical researchers capture accurate insights for neurological diseases by making our non-invasive and neuro-biomarker audio technology available in their studies,” said Judy Smythe, CEO of Aural Analytics. “This collaboration with EverythingALS can transform how we study diseases using digital speech technology, thus advancing the medical field, specifically the ALS community.”

EverythingALS will use Aural Analytics’ Speech Vitals services to explore whether data collected by certain digital audio technology can show a change in early ALS. This study will explore the potential of data derived from speech analytics, sole-based sensors, and hand-held spirometer-integrated with key demographics and existing clinical data. The data collected will be applied for characterizing the stage of the disease and tracking disease progression in ALS with the intent in future studies to meet unmet needs in ALS patients by developing a novel “Digital ALSFRS-R” scale that improves upon the ALSFRS-R scale.

ALS is the most common adult-onset motor neuron disease. It is estimated that over 30,000 Americans, and 450,000 people worldwide, live with this condition. Globally, research shows that the ALS treatment market will reach $885.5 million by 2026, growing by 5.8% annually from 2020-2026 due to rising cases and increased research and development for therapies. The national economic burden of ALS is estimated to be up to $472 million, more than any other neurological disease.

Aural Analytics is a leader in the speech analytics market, supporting a variety of ALS projects. It has assisted 9 studies on ALS treatment and completed over 27,000 ALS speech sessions for patients. This new study has the potential to advance the detection process of ALS, including entirely new data streams and tasks to help identify measures of the disease progression while providing patients with options to monitor their own symptoms without being physically in a clinic.

Speech Vitals is an easy-to-use, precise, and clinical-grade technology platform that has been validated by large health systems and pharmaceutical companies. Aural Analytics strives to create patient-centric technology by making data easily accessible and attainable through mobile measures.

About Aural Analytics, Inc.

Aural Analytics is the industry’s leading speech neuroscience company harnessing the clinical utility of the world’s speech across the age range and around the world. Their suite of applications and embeddable SDKs and APIs are available in 25 languages across Android, iOS, and the web and are easy to use, secure, and provide robust, clinically relevant, interpretable, and validated metrics reflecting the neurological and respiratory health of its users. For more information, please visit auralanalytics.com or follow Aural Analytics on Twitter, LinkedIn, Medium, and Facebook.

About EverythingALS

EverythingALS is a patient-focused non-profit bringing technological innovations and data science to support efforts — from care to cure — for people with ALS, by offering a open-data platform for direct engagement with patients, caregivers, researchers and drug companies.

Learn more at https://www.everythingals.org/.

