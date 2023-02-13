Ault Alliance Announces Record Preliminary 2022 Revenue of $134 Million, up 156% from 2021

Preliminary revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $34.4 million, an increase of 340% from the prior fourth fiscal quarter

Ault Alliance’s December 31, 2022 highlights include:

Preliminary revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased by $26.6 million, or 340%, to $34.4 million, from $7.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021; and

Preliminary revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased by $81.8 million, or 156%, to a record $134.2 million, from $52.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Preliminary unaudited revenue by business segment are as follows:

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, Business Segment 2022 2021 2022 2021 Giga-tronics Inc. $ 8,800,000 $ 6,383,000 $ 30,300,000 $ 25,581,000 Imperalis Holding Corp. (TurnOnGreen) 1,700,000 1,038,000 5,500,000 5,346,000 Technology and finance: Ault Lending, LLC 4,600,000 (2,761,000 ) 36,800,000 16,854,000 The Singing Machine Company 7,100,000 – 24,200,000 – BitNile, Inc. cryptocurrency mining 5,300,000 2,757,000 16,700,000 3,450,000 Hotels, real estate and data center: Ault Global Real Estate Equities, Inc. 3,900,000 – 16,700,000 – Alliance Cloud Services, LLC 300,000 258,000 1,100,000 788,000 Energy and infrastructure: Circle 8 Newco LLC crane operations 2,700,000 – 2,700,000 – Other – 145,000 200,000 381,000 Total revenue $ 34,400,000 $ 7,820,000 $ 134,200,000 $ 52,400,000

Milton “Todd” Ault, III, the Company’s Executive Chairman, stated, “We remain focused on delivering strong revenue growth and are pleased to report record revenue for 2022 with higher revenue across all business segments. We welcome the Circle 8 crane business to the Ault Alliance family and are pleased to see their contribution to revenue since the December 19, 2022 date of the acquisition. In spite of the strong headwinds our Bitcoin mining operations faced during the year, I’m very proud of all that the team has accomplished and the growth we were able to achieve in 2022, and I look forward to continued top-line growth in 2023.”

About Ault Alliance, Inc.

Ault Alliance, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Ault Alliance owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including oil exploration, crane services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, consumer electronics, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, Ault Alliance extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Alliance’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.Ault.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.Ault.com.

