AUG 29: “Father of Internet” to Help Unveil Interstellar Dreams’ Space Center Plans during NASA’s Artemis I Launch Viewing Event

Centers at GMU and Soon Reston to Inspire and Train Space Workforce

WHAT



Internet co-founder Vint Cerf will join Interstellar Dreams as it announces the launch of its first Space Center location at George Mason University’s College of Science Research Hall and its plans to open a 40K square foot Space Center in Reston, Va. The centers will offer training and simulations in a virtual, real world learning environment created by LED walls and technology that prepare emerging and existing professionals—especially girls and minorities—to meet the high demand for space workers. As NASA’s official launch partner, Interstellar Dreams Space Center is hosting an Artemis I “Return to the Moon” viewing event at Reston Station as the backdrop for the announcement. As NASA prepares to send astronauts to the moon and beyond, Interstellar Dreams’ viewing event underscores the need for talent for the booming space exploration industry.

WHEN



August 29



Launch at 8 am



Press Event 8:45 am

WHO

Vint Cerf, “Father of the Internet,” who will discuss the need for an inter-galaxy Internet

Robin McDougal, Founder and CEO, Interstellar Dreams and STEM Advocate and Educator

Advocate and Educator Walter Alcorn, Fairfax County Board Supervisors

Che’ Bolden, President & CEO, Charles Bolden Group

Civic and Business Partners, including executives from Google, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Comstock, George Mason University, Fairfax County Public Schools

WHERE



Press Event (Private):



Google



1900 Reston Metro Plaza, Reston, VA 20190

HOW



Press interested in covering press conference should contact Shawn Flaherty at 703-554-3609.

WHY



The global space economy has reached nearly half a trillion dollars and needs a pipeline of talent to meet its needs. Interstellar Dreams will work to prepare today and tomorrow’s workforce through its state-of-the-art simulators and space center to be located in the Northern Virginia Dulles tech corridor. A nonprofit led by Founder Robin McDougal, M.ED. Former Fairfax County Public Schools Advanced Academic Educator and STEM literacy advocate, Interstellar Dreams Simulator & Space Center is an ecosystem designed to spark and nurture the next generation of STEM leaders—especially young women and minorities—focused on aerospace.

