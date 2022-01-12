AuditBoard Receives Top Ratings in G2 Winter 2022 Audit Management Software and GRC Grid Reports

The modern connected audit, risk, and compliance platform also drew praise in sixteen categories, including Best Usability, Easiest Implementation, and Best Results.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and compliance management, today announced it has once again been rated as the Market Leader in the Audit Management and GRC Winter 2022 Grid Reports from G2.com, Inc. AuditBoard has now taken the top rating in Audit Management for 9 consecutive quarters, and in GRC for 8 consecutive quarters, while also being recognized for the usability and business impact of its innovative connected risk platform.

AuditBoard’s top rankings in the G2 Winter 2022 Grid Reports come as the digital transformation of risk management accelerates due to ongoing distributed work arrangements and a dynamic risk environment. A recent report produced in a collaboration between The Institute of Internal Auditors’ (IIA) Internal Audit Foundation and AuditBoard found that 58% of chief audit executives say their teams are now doing all or most of their work remotely, and that 51% have now acquired cloud-based technology like AuditBoard’s connected risk platform to help address the challenges of remote risk management.

“We’re honored that our customers continue to reward us with top ratings as our technology plays a significant role in their digital transformation and program modernization,” said John Reese, AuditBoard’s Chief Marketing Officer. “With sixteen G2 badges for categories like Best Usability and Most Implementable, it’s clear that our user-centric approach is resonating with audit, risk, and compliance teams.”

This continued recognition of AuditBoard by G2 and customers comes on the heels of another year of industry innovation, business growth, and market momentum for AuditBoard. Over the past 12 months the company:

Launched CrossComply, an award-winning information security compliance solution that provides an intuitive and centralized platform to manage compliance frameworks.

Brought on industry visionaries Richard Chambers, former President and CEO of The IIA, and John A. Wheeler, former Senior Director, Analyst for risk management technology solutions and services at Gartner.

Announced new strategic alliances with Deloitte and RSM.

And was ranked for the third year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte.

In addition, continued rapid growth has resulted in more than 1,300 organizations now leveraging the power of AuditBoard’s platform to elevate their audit, risk, and compliance programs, including six of the Fortune 10 and more than 30% of the Fortune 500.

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard transforms how audit, risk, and compliance professionals manage today’s dynamic risk landscape with a modern, connected platform that engages the front lines, surfaces the risks that matter, and drives better strategic decision-making. More than 30% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2 and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the third year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard.com.

