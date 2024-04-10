AuditBoard Named Leader in IT Risk Management, Audit Management, Enterprise Risk Management, and ESG Categories in G2 Spring 2024 Grid Report

AuditBoard’s modern connected risk platform extends its streak of recognition as the leading provider of innovative risk management solutions across the enterprise.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG management, today announced it was named Leader in the IT Risk Management, Audit Management, Enterprise Risk Management, and ESG Categories in the G2 Spring 2024 Grid Reports. The company has now led the Audit Management and ERM categories for an astonishing 18 and 17 consecutive quarters, respectively. AuditBoard was also lauded as Leader in Third-Party Risk Management Software for the fourth consecutive quarter and in IT Risk Management and ESG Management Software for the second consecutive quarter.





AuditBoard is committed to continuous technology innovation for its customers. The company recently announced new AI, analytics, and annotation capabilities to help corporate InfoSec, risk, compliance, and assurance teams, including internal audit and SOX functions, improve collaboration with stakeholders, do more with less, and deliver more timely insights.

The positive impact that AuditBoard’s innovative connected risk platform is having on global enterprises is evident in customer comments posted on G2:

“AuditBoard does so many things for you to keep your compliance work going even when you are not on the system. It is like having 50% of one more person’s labor!”

“AuditBoard… has revolutionized our internal audit management process. Acting as a central repository of audit templates and reports helps us in initiating new audits and managing them effortlessly.”

“Implementing AuditBoard has super-charged our transformation journey.”

“No perspective matters more than that of our customers, and we’re humbled by the high praise they continue to share about AuditBoard on G2,” said John Reese, Chief Marketing Officer at AuditBoard.

The number of customer and industry plaudits AuditBoard has been receiving continues to grow. From G2 alone, in addition to the Spring 2024 Grid Report awards, the company received annual recognition in G2’s 2024 Best B2B Software Products Awards. The company was also recently named a 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Audit Management. The company was recently named to the Forbes Best Startups in America list and has been certified as a Great Place to Work for the second year in a row.

To receive a complimentary copy of the complete G2 Spring 2024 Grid Report, visit AuditBoard.com.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG management. Nearly 50% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2 and was recently ranked for the fifth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard.com.

