AuditBoard Named a Top 100 B2B Software Product by G2

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, and compliance management, today announced it has been included in G2’s prestigious 2023 Best Software Awards. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 is visited by 80 million software buyers each year and lists more than 145,000 software products and services. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

“We are proud that our commitment to innovation and customer success is being recognized with a spot on G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards list,” said John Reese, Chief Marketing Officer at AuditBoard. “This recognition magnifies the voices of our customers and the impact of AuditBoard’s purpose-built solutions in elevating the audit, risk, and compliance professionals we serve.”

AuditBoard’s placement on this distinguished list now stands alongside its recognition as a Leader in G2’s GRC and Audit Management Grid Reports for 12 and 13 consecutive quarters, respectively, as the company’s connected risk platform continues to receive praise from customers for its unique combination of power and usability. Building on that momentum, in the last 12 months alone AuditBoard has introduced well-received capabilities purpose-built to help audit, risk, and compliance teams address new and emerging risks, including AuditBoard Automation & Analytics, AuditBoard Third-Party Risk Management, and AuditBoard ESG.

The positive impact that AuditBoard is having on global enterprises is evident in customer comments posted on G2:

“A true revolution in risk management.”

“AuditBoard is a purpose-built solution that is evolving as quickly as businesses are. This equates to better risk-based decisions and the ability for companies to be proactive versus reactive in their risk management.”

“Have you ever heard an auditee being pleased with being audited? Ours are and mostly because we have made it super easy for them to understand their controls and engage them in the overall process through the most user-friendly auditing platform, AuditBoard.”

“Implementing [AuditBoard] has supercharged our transformation journey.”

“AuditBoard has been extremely useful to our compliance team in streamlining our controls management, testing, and external auditing.”

“Having experienced other audit software tools, AuditBoard is a breath of fresh air.”

“While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they’re really awards from customers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. With 2 million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories. Congratulations to all those named, as buyers will continue to lean on these awards as a trusted source to inform their software decisions in the year ahead.”

The top 100 companies are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each vendor, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be recognized as a Best Software Award winner, a software company or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2022 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

