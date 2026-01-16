Audi Revolut F1 Team Welcomes Nexo as Official Digital Asset Partner

Multi-year strategic partnership to redefine digital wealth on the world’s most prominent stage

The partnership unites two brands that stand for innovation and precision

Nexo will activate globally through premium money-can’t-buy experiences and digital-first engagement

HINWIL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NEXO--Audi Revolut F1 Team today announced a multi-year partnership with Nexo, the leading digital assets platform. The strategic partnership sees Nexo become the team’s inaugural official digital asset partner, placing Nexo’s next-generation digital tools on a global stage.

The partnership marks a pivotal moment for both organisations as Audi Revolut F1 Team enters Formula 1 and Nexo accelerates its growth as a premium digital asset platform. Ambitious and performance-driven, both brands are aligned around a shared trajectory of innovation and disciplined execution, underpinned by a common engineering mindset and a focus on performance at the highest level.

Over the course of the partnership, Nexo will activate globally through premium experiences and digital-first engagement. Exclusive opportunities designed to bring fans and Nexo clients closer to Audi Revolut F1 Team will include exclusive access, co-created content and education, and next-generation immersive brand experiences.

Stefano Battiston, Chief Commercial Officer of Audi Revolut F1 Team: “Today, we are proud to welcome Nexo as our official digital asset partner at a moment of strong growth for both organisations. The partnership reflects a shared ambition to scale with discipline and innovation, and to create tangible value — from exclusive experiences to new ways of engaging our global fanbase and Nexo’s clients.”

Antoni Trenchev, Co-founder, Nexo: “Nexo was built for a demanding reality: instant, self-directed, and always on. Partnering with Audi Revolut F1 Team at the start of their new era is a statement about how we see the future. As the team’s official digital asset partner, we will bring meaningful utility and premium experiences to a global audience, grounded in the same discipline and precision that defines success in motor sports.”

About Nexo

Nexo is a premier digital assets wealth platform designed to empower clients to grow, manage, and preserve their crypto holdings. Our mission is to lead the next generation of wealth creation by focusing on customer success and delivering tailored solutions that build enduring value, supported by 24/7 client care.

Since 2018, Nexo has provided unmatched opportunities to forward-thinking clients in over 150 jurisdictions. With over $11 billion in AUM and over $371 billion processed, we bring lasting value to millions worldwide. Our all-in-one platform combines advanced technology with a client-first approach, offering high-yield flexible and fixed-term savings, crypto-backed loans, sophisticated trading tools, and liquidity solutions, including the first crypto debit/credit card. Built on deep industry expertise, a sustainable business model, robust infrastructure, stringent security, and global licensing, Nexo champions innovation and long-lasting prosperity.

Official website: nexo.com

About Audi Revolut F1 Team

Audi Revolut F1 Team is the official factory team of Audi, as the brand enters the FIA Formula 1 World Championship for the first time in 2026. This project, in which Audi will create its own hybrid drive system ('power unit') developed in Germany, represents the ultimate expression of the manufacturer's ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ philosophy and embodies a long-term commitment to compete at the pinnacle of motorsport with the clear objective of challenging for world championships by 2030. Audi Revolut F1 Team is based in three locations: the power unit is developed by Audi Formula Racing GmbH at the Audi Competence Center Motorsport in Neuburg, Germany; the chassis is engineered and race operations are managed from the state-of-the-art facilities of Audi Motorsport AG in Hinwil, Switzerland; while the Audi Motorsport Technology Centre UK in Bicester, United Kingdom, provides a foothold in the heart of 'Motorsport Valley', with direct access to top F1 talent and key strategic partners. This integrated structure provides complete control over the project, embedding a culture of precision, innovation, and relentless performance. Audi’s entry is strategically timed to coincide with new Formula 1 regulations focused on increased electrification, as the electric share of the hybrid drive is raised to almost 50%, and the introduction of 100% sustainable fuels. The entry into Formula 1, one of the most important platforms in the world, serves as a high-tech catalyst for the entire Audi brand, acting as a global stage to demonstrate technological leadership and connect with new, diverse audiences by creating cultural impact that resonates far beyond the race track.

Vanessa Roettger

Brand Communications, Audi Revolut F1 Team

+41 79 75 75 285

vanessa.roettger@audif1.com

www.audif1.com

Nexo Communications team

communications@nexo.com