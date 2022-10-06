Atura Power selects Cummins to design, manufacture 20 MW electrolyzer system for Niagara Hydrogen Centre

OAKVILLE, Ontario & COLUMBUS, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cummins–Atura Power has selected Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) to design and manufacture the electrolyzer system for its Niagara Hydrogen Centre in Niagara Falls, Ont. This will be Ontario’s first 20-megawatt (MW) green hydrogen facility.





Cummins’ proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysis system will be manufactured at its Mississauga, Ont. facility and become the centrepiece of Atura Power’s Niagara Hydrogen Centre. Powered by renewable hydroelectricity, the electrolyzer system will split water into oxygen and “green” hydrogen. This carbon-free green hydrogen will then be provided to industrial customers for immediate consumption and will be transported and blended into the fuel stream at Atura Power’s Halton Hills Generating Station, creating cleaner electricity for Ontario.

Detailed design work and system integration is underway, with plans to bring the Niagara Hydrogen Centre online in early 2024.

Atura Power conducted a competitive procurement process in early 2022 and Cummins provided a strong technical solution for the Niagara Hydrogen Centre. Cummins acquired Mississauga-based Hydrogenics in 2019 and has continued to expand its hydrogen and other zero-emissions technologies portfolio, which includes PEM and alkaline electrolyzer solutions.

Atura Power is implementing a low-cost, low-carbon hydrogen program that will help reduce greenhouse gases, while supporting economy-wide decarbonization. An enabler of clean energy, the company is positioned to help build the hydrogen economy in Ontario. Low-carbon hydrogen will be an important tool in the fight against climate change. Atura Power, a subsidiary of Ontario Power Generation (OPG), supports the net-zero goals outlined in OPG’s Climate Change Plan.

Green and low-carbon hydrogen will reduce or offset emissions in a variety of applications, including:

as a low-carbon fuel substitute for feedstock in high-emitting industrial processes

blending hydrogen with natural gas to reduce its carbon impact, and

powering fuel cells in vehicles which could help decarbonize the heavy-duty and long-haul trucking industry.

Both the federal and provincial governments noted the potential for hydrogen to play a key role in helping meet climate change objectives. Read the federal and provincial strategies for details.

Quotes

“The Niagara Hydrogen Centre is our flagship facility that will set the pace for our green and low-carbon hydrogen projects,” says Shelley Babin, President and CEO of Atura Power. “The heart of the facility is the electrolyzer, and we are excited to be working with an experienced and accomplished industry leader in Cummins.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Atura Power to provide green power in Ontario,” said Alexey Ustinov, Vice President of Electrolyzers at Cummins. “This project is a great demonstration of the potential of PEM electrolyzer technology to decarbonize our power sources and lay the groundwork for a sustainable future. Once completed, this project will be the second 20 MW electrolyzer installation for Cummins in Canada and an important milestone in scaling the green hydrogen economy in North America.”

“This project aims to build one of Canada’s largest green-energy hubs and it’s an important part of our work to transform the future of energy, reduce emissions and protect the environment. I’m proud to see Ontario continuing to build on its international prominence as a clean energy jurisdiction to become a leader in the hydrogen economy that will drive job creation and economic growth across our province,” said Energy Minister Todd Smith.

“I’m proud of our local employer Cummins’ leadership and innovation and their exceptional team for bringing new and exciting opportunities to our region,” said Mississauga-Malton MPP Deepak Anand. “Our government under the leadership of Premier Doug Ford is committed to supporting partnerships like this one with Atura Power to ensure that our region continues to prosper and create good jobs for local families.”

About Atura Power

Atura Power, a subsidiary of Ontario Power Generation, plays a key role in the province’s electricity system. With plants in Windsor, Halton Hills, Toronto, and Napanee, its fleet of combined-cycle facilities is flexible and dispatchable – an enabler of renewable energy sources like solar and wind power. Atura Power is committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions and being a leader in facilitating economy-wide adoption of hydrogen across Ontario.

For more information, visit aturapower.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at /atura-power.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc., a global power technology leader, is a corporation of complementary business segments that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company’s products range from internal combustion, electric and hybrid integrated power solutions and components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, microgrid controls, batteries, electrolyzers and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 59,900 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $2.1 billion on sales of $24 billion in 2021.

Contacts

Cummins Inc.

Jon Mills – Director External Communications



001 317-658-4540



jon.mills@cummins.com

Atura Power Media Relations



media@aturapower.com