Attentive Named to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Fast500—Attentive, the #1 conversational marketing platform, today announced it was named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™. Now in its 29th year, the renowned list ranks the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America based on the percentage of fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 – 2022. Making its third appearance on the list, Attentive ranked 115th overall with a 1,259% growth rate during that period due to the continual adoption of one-to-one communications by brands and consumers around the world.





“We are thrilled to receive this honor from Deloitte and be recognized alongside so many of the world’s most innovative companies,” said Amit Jhawar, CEO, Attentive. “Our growth as a company reflects the passion of our employees, the loyalty of our 8000+ customers, and the important role AI-powered SMS and email personalization plays to drive performance and revenue.”

Mobile continues to be the preferred channel for brands and consumers to communicate, as the annual mobile commerce sales in the US is expected to exceed $740 billion by 2026, according to eMarketer Retail Forecasts. Moreover, the ecommerce market is expected to grow annually and be over 20% of total US retail sales by 2027.

Attentive is helping fuel that ecommerce growth by providing the #1 conversational marketing platform specifically designed to meet the unique needs of the industry. The company’s enterprise grade platform helps marketers drive conversion by meeting consumers where they are through intelligent, one-on-one SMS and email experiences. On average, Attentive drives 19% of total online revenue for its customers, and in 2022, Attentive drove over $15 billion in total SMS revenue for businesses. Over the last year, the company has made powerful progress in AI, such as launching Attentive AI, an engine trained on the industry’s largest SMS marketing dataset specifically designed for marketers, and the next generation of Concierge, Attentive’s two-way conversational tool powered by AI to deliver and exchange highly personalized messages at scale.

In order to be eligible for recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million.

Placement on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is the latest in the string of growth- and workplace-related recognition Attentive has garnered in 2023. Earlier this year, Attentive was named on Forbes Cloud 100 List, Inc. Power Partner List, and AI Breakthrough Awards.

