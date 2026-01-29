Attentive® Expands Patented Two-Tap™, Adds New Solutions for Omnichannel Visibility and Compliance

Updates help brands capture subscribers across devices and protect message visibility against operating system adjustments as mobile enters a new era of importance

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Attentive®, the omnichannel marketing platform for 1:1 personalization redefining how brands and people connect, today announced it is expanding its patented two-tap™ mobile technology to include desktop shopping experiences for mobile subscribers. Attentive also introduced new solutions for iOS 26 inbox visibility, SMS compliance, and AI-driven omnichannel workflows to help brands maintain reach and ROI as platform requirements evolve.

“Platform changes and shifting consumer habits are forcing marketing into a new era that favors mobile-first identity,” said Eric Miao, Chief Strategy Officer at Attentive. “Attentive started as, and remains, mobile-focused because that’s where consumers are. We give brands the most direct path to reaching, capturing, engaging with, and understanding their consumers, then ensure every message reaches the right channel with the perfect content.”

With the expansion of our patented two-tap™, brands can convert previously missed web traffic into high-quality subscribers. Through a simple QR-based flow that enables shoppers to initiate mobile opt-in, brands can now deliver a seamless experience for consumers across devices.

“Two-tap™ is a core example of how we build durable advantages into the Attentive platform,” said Nakul Narayan, Chief Product Officer at Attentive. “Our patented approach minimizes friction while aligning with modern inbox dynamics. Expanding two-tap™ to desktop increases the surface area for list growth and strengthens the long-term value of brands’ owned audiences.”

Innovations for Visibility, Compliance, and Performance

As iOS-led inbox behavior and regulations continue to shift, brands face increasing risk to marketing deliverability and engagement. Attentive data shows that messages routed to filtered inbox experiences can see 30–40% lower clickthrough and conversion rates. With 81% of consumers ignoring irrelevant messages, this raises the bar for precision, visibility, and compliance. New inbox visibility tools help identify messages at risk of inbox filtering and applies proactive mitigations for them to be delivered successfully.

To further address these challenges, Attentive introduced additional capabilities, including:

Barcode generation for email to bridge online and in-store shopping experiences—no custom HTML required.

to bridge online and in-store shopping experiences—no custom HTML required. Audience size controls to improve targeting efficiency and performance within preferred size and budget.

to improve targeting efficiency and performance within preferred size and budget. Automated state quiet hours and improved location detection to reduce compliance complexity and operational lift.

to reduce compliance complexity and operational lift. AI template generation for faster, easier, on-brand email creation.

for faster, easier, on-brand email creation. AI-powered campaign and journey enhancements that help teams test strategies, optimize, learn, and adapt faster while reducing manual effort.

that help teams test strategies, optimize, learn, and adapt faster while reducing manual effort. Extend first-party data into SMS, email, push, ads, and loyalty channels—like Yotpo—to meet shoppers where they are and improve engagement.

Together, these capabilities enable brands to operate more efficiently, personalize experiences more effectively, and drive sustainable growth in mobile’s new era.

“We’ve spent a lot of time comparing different approaches to mobile messaging, and Attentive has proven to be the undeniable leader,” said Sam Nam, CMO of Marketplaces at TeePublic and Redbubble. “Attentive's two-tap fundamentally changes how easy it is for customers to subscribe, in our case, driving roughly 2x higher opt-in rates, which is critical as inbox filtering and sender trust continue to evolve.”

For more on Attentive’s latest product innovations, visit: attentive.com/new-releases/driving-results-in-new-mobile-era

About Attentive

Attentive® is the omnichannel marketing platform for 1:1 personalization redefining how brands and people connect. Attentive turns messages into moments that drive action, revenue, and loyalty with powerful technology that unifies customer data, while providing the expert knowledge and unparalleled support that helps brands succeed.

Trusted by leading global brands like Crate and Barrel, Urban Outfitters, and Steve Madden, Attentive provides mobile-first identity, smart orchestration, and enterprise-grade compliance and deliverability, supporting trillions of interactions across more than 70 industries. To learn more or request a demo, visit www.attentive.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), or Instagram.

