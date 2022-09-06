AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with John Stankey at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on September 12

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AT&T* (NYSE:T) will webcast a fireside chat with John Stankey, chief executive officer, AT&T Inc., at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

