AtScale Announces Jit Saxena’s Retirement from the Board of Directors

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BoardofDirectors—AtScale, the leading provider of semantic layer solutions for analytics and Generative AI, announced today Jit Saxena will be retiring from AtScale’s Board of Directors. Saxena has served as a valued member of the board since 2018.





Jit Saxena brought a wealth of experience and expertise to AtScale, playing a crucial role in guiding the company through a period of significant growth and innovation including bringing the semantic layer to cloud platforms like Snowflake, Databricks, Google Cloud and AWS. His contributions have been instrumental in shaping AtScale’s strategic vision and ensuring its position as a leader in the semantic layer space.

Prior to joining AtScale’s board, Saxena enjoyed a distinguished career as a technology entrepreneur and executive. He co-founded and led successful companies such as Netezza and Applix, establishing a reputation for his visionary leadership and deep industry knowledge.

During his tenure on the AtScale board, Jit Saxena provided invaluable insights that contributed to the company’s success. His commitment to excellence and passion for technology has left an indelible mark on AtScale’s culture and achievements.

In a statement, Chris Lynch, Chairman and CEO of AtScale, expressed gratitude for Saxena’s service, saying, “Jit has been a tremendous asset to AtScale, and we are deeply grateful for his guidance and dedication. His strategic vision and industry knowledge have played a pivotal role in shaping our company’s trajectory. Beyond a board member he has been a mentor, friend and personal inspiration to me and that won’t change as he evolves into his next chapter. We wish him all the best and join the industry in saluting one of the greats!”

Jit Saxena also shared his thoughts on his transition, stating, “It has been a privilege to be part of AtScale’s journey. I am proud of what we have accomplished together. I will continue supporting AtScale as it changes analytics and Generative AI in the enterprise through its semantic layer technology.”

The AtScale Board of Directors and the entire company express their sincere appreciation to Jit Saxena for his outstanding service and wish him well in his retirement.

About AtScale

AtScale enables smarter decision-making by accelerating the flow of data-driven insights. The company’s semantic layer platform simplifies, accelerates, and extends business intelligence and data science capabilities for enterprise customers across all industries. With AtScale, customers are empowered to democratize data, implement self-service BI, and build a more agile analytics infrastructure for better, more impactful decision making. For more information, please visit www.atscale.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

