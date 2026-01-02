Atropos Health Appoints Kevin Smith to Chief Growth Officer to Accelerate Expansion of AI-Driven Real-World Evidence

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atropos Health, the pioneer in translating real-world clinical data into personalized real-world evidence (RWE), today announced the appointment of Kevin Smith to Chief Growth Officer, effective immediately. Previously serving as a key leader within the company’s commercial organization, Smith will now oversee new business development for both health system and life science organizations and the expansion of the adoption of agentic solutions for clinical decision support.

The appointment comes at a time of rapid acceleration for Atropos Health. Following the successful launch of the Atropos Evidence™ Agent and deepening integrations with the Microsoft, AWS and Google Cloud ecosystems, the company is seeing unprecedented demand from both health systems and life science organizations for high-quality, patient-specific insights delivered in seconds.

Smith is a seasoned health technology executive with over 20 years of experience in scaling commercial operations and driving digital transformation. Prior to joining Atropos Health, he held senior leadership roles at industry learning organizations including Oracle (Cerner) and Accenture, emphasizing a career-long commitment to improving healthcare through data and analytics.

"Kevin’s leadership has been a cornerstone of our commercial success over the past year," said Dr. Brigham Hyde, CEO and Co-Founder of Atropos Health. "As we enter 2026, the industry is moving past AI experimentation toward full-scale integration. Kevin’s deep expertise in navigating complex healthcare ecosystems and his vision for the future of evidence-based medicine make him the ideal leader to drive our next phase of growth. Under his guidance, we will continue to close the evidence gap for clinicians and researchers worldwide."

In his new role as Chief Growth Officer, Smith will focus on scaling the company’s AI solution growth and ensuring that the Atropos Health platform becomes the standard operating system for RWE across the healthcare continuum.

"I am honored and energized to take on this role at such a pivotal moment for Atropos Health," said Kevin Smith. "We have proven that our technology can solve one of healthcare’s most urgent problems—the lack of timely, personalized evidence at the point of care. My focus will be on accelerating our market velocity and strengthening our collaborations with life science partners and health systems. We aren't just building a tool; we are building the infrastructure that makes evidence-based medicine a reality for every patient."

The promotion of Smith reinforces Atropos Health’s commitment to high-performance execution as it continues to lead the industry in AI adoption and real-world evidence generation.

