Atlassian Appoints Anil Sabharwal to Board of Directors

TEAM Anywhere/SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, today announced it is appointing Anil Sabharwal to its Board of Directors, effective February 1, 2026. Anil is Vice President of Product at Google, having held various senior leadership roles at the company for 17 years. In addition, in 2025, Anil served as a technical advisor to Atlassian, overseeing its new partnership with the Atlassian Williams Racing Formula One Team.

“Anil builds products people can’t live without. He’s spent his career helping ambitious companies scale responsibly, and he knows how to make products smarter, more helpful, and more human with AI. That’s exactly the perspective we want at Atlassian,” said Mike Cannon-Brookes, Atlassian CEO and co-Founder.

Anil is a seasoned technology entrepreneur and product manager with a deep understanding of both technology and its long-term value creation. Joining Google in 2009, his tenure includes founding and leading the strategy, product, design and engineering teams behind Google Photos, which reached more than one billion active users in less than four years. He also led product, design and engineering for Google Chrome, ChromeOS and Chromium and was on the founding team that built Google Drive, Mobile Docs and Google Keep. Most recently, Anil led the Health and Wearables division within Google’s Pixel team (formerly Fitbit). Anil is also a Venture Partner at venture capital firm AirTree Ventures, and previously served on the Board of Wesfarmers.

Prior to joining Google, Anil co-founded the e-learning company Desire2Learn and holds a Bachelor of Mathematics in Computer Science (Honours) from the University of Waterloo. A native of Montreal, Canada, he currently resides in Sydney, Australia, with his wife and two children.

Rich Wong and Sasan Goodarzi step down from Atlassian’s Board of Directors

Effective January 1, 2026, Rich Wong and Sasan Goodarzi retired from the Atlassian board of directors, having served for 15.5 years and 7.5 years, respectively.

“Rich and Sasan have been trusted partners to me and to Atlassian for many years. They’ve been with us through AI and Cloud transformations, always bringing clear judgement, empathy, and a deep care for our people and customers. I’m incredibly thankful for the time, energy, and heart they’ve given to Atlassian over all these years,” said Mike Cannon-Brookes, Atlassian CEO and co-Founder.

About Atlassian

Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. A recognized leader in software development, work management, and enterprise service management software, Atlassian enables enterprises to connect their business and technology teams with an AI-powered system of work that unlocks productivity at scale. Atlassian’s collaboration software powers over 80% of the Fortune 500 and 300,000+ customers worldwide - including NASA, Rivian, Deutsche Bank, United Airlines, and Bosch - who rely on our solutions to drive work forward.

Investor Relations Contact

Martin Lam

IR@atlassian.com

Media Contact

Marie-Claire Maple

press@atlassian.com