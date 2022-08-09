Atlanticus Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) (“Atlanticus,” “the Company”, “we,” “our” or “us”), a financial technology company which enables its bank, retail and healthcare partners to offer more inclusive financial services to millions of everyday Americans, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. An accompanying earnings presentation is available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.atlanticus.com or by clicking here.

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights (all comparisons to the prior year period)

Total operating revenue increased 50.3% to $269.8 million.

Purchase volume increased 40.2% to $769.1 million.

Total number of accounts serviced(1) at period end increased 47.0% to 3.2 million.

Over 290,000 new serviced accounts added during the quarter.

Managed receivables(2) increased 53.0% to $1.9 billion, and 18.5% from December 31

Net earnings of $33.8 million, or $1.46 per diluted common share.

Repurchased and retired 355,036 shares of our common stock at an aggregate cost of $12.9 million.

(1) In our calculation of total accounts serviced, we include all accounts with account activity and accounts that have open lines of credit at the end of the referenced period. (2) Managed receivables is a non-GAAP financial measure and excludes the results of our Auto Finance receivables. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for important additional information.

For the Three Months Ended June 30, ($ In Thousands) 2022 2021 % Change Total operating revenue $ 269,796 $ 179,519 50.3 Other non-operating revenue 239 2,586 (90.8 ) Total Revenue 270,035 182,105 48.3 Interest expense (18,925 ) (13,790 ) 37.2 Provision for losses on loans, interest and fees receivable recorded at net realizable value (182 ) (11,096 ) (98.4 ) Changes in fair value of loans, interest and fees receivable and notes payable associated with structured financings recorded at fair value (146,559 ) (58,763 ) nm Net margin $ 104,369 $ 98,456 6.0 Total Operating Expense $ 61,829 $ 46,065 34.2 Loss on repurchase and redemption of convertible senior notes $ — $ 5,448 nm Net income $ 33,797 $ 36,826 (8.2 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 228 50 nm Net income attributable to controlling interests 34,025 36,876 (7.7 ) Preferred dividends and discount accretion (6,257 ) (4,738 ) 32.1 Net income attributable to controlling interests to common shareholders $ 27,768 $ 32,138 (13.6 ) Per Share Data Net income attributable to common shareholders per common share—basic $ 1.88 $ 2.12 (11.3 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders per common share—diluted $ 1.46 $ 1.56 (6.4 )

*nm = not meaningful

Management Commentary

Jeff Howard, President and Chief Executive Officer at Atlanticus stated, “ We are excited to have achieved yet another important milestone during the second quarter of 2022, now servicing more than 3 million accounts as we seek to empower better financial outcomes for everyday Americans. We are pleased with our financial results which reflect continued growth in both revenue and managed receivables of over 50%. This growth is indicative of the value we bring our bank, retail, and healthcare partners as we work to meet the needs of their customers.”

“ While we are pleased with our second quarter results and our long term prospects for continued growth, we are mindful of the economic environment and the impact it has on the customers we serve. In the second quarter we began tightening underwriting criteria and as a result, we expect slower growth near term. Given our experience managing through uncertain economic times, we believe we are well positioned should a downturn occur. Any short-term macro-economic headwinds do not detract from our belief in the value we bring our partners, the customers we serve and the long-term value creation capability of our team and our credit-as-a-service platform,” continued Mr. Howard.

Managed Receivables

Managed receivables increased over 53.0% to $1.9 billion as of June 30, 2022, from $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2021 as total accounts serviced increased 47.0% to 3.2 million. Managed receivables also increased 18.5% or $297.9 million from December 31, 2021. This increase is primarily due to continued strength in consumer spending behavior on our private label and general-purpose credit cards during the second quarter of 2022 for both new and existing accounts serviced. While we expect continued period over period growth in the receivable loan balances, we do expect that the pace of growth in these receivables will slow.

Total revenue

Total operating revenue consists of interest income, finance charges, fees, ancillary income, interchange and servicing income on loan portfolios.

Total operating revenue increased 50.3% to $269.8 million in the quarter. This revenue increase was primarily driven by higher growth in our acquisitions of general purpose credit card receivables (which tend to have higher yields and corresponding charge-offs) than in our acquisitions of private label credit receivables. While we noted some disruptions in consumer spending behavior due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic impacts, including inflation, labor shortages and supply chain disruptions, we are currently experiencing continued period-over-period growth in private label credit and general purpose credit card receivables and to a lesser extent in our CAR receivables—growth which we expect to result in net period-over-period growth (albeit at a slower pace of growth) in our total interest income and related fees for these operations for 2022.

Interest expense

Interest expense was $18.9 million for the quarter, compared to $13.8 million in the prior year period. Outstanding notes payable, net of unamortized debt issuance costs and discounts, associated with our private label credit and general purpose credit card platform increased to $1,359.7 million as of June 30, 2022 from $911.9 million as of June 30, 2021. The majority of this increase in outstanding debt relates to the addition of multiple revolving credit facilities during 2021. Additionally, the issuance of $150.0 million of senior notes in November 2021 also served to increase interest expense during the period, as expected.

Offsetting these increases in interest expense was an overall decrease in the weighted average cost of funds, coupled with the repurchase and redemption of our convertible senior notes. Recent increases in the federal funds rate have thus far had a minimal impact on our interest expense as over 90% of interest rates on our outstanding debt are fixed. We anticipate additional debt financing over the next few quarters as we continue to grow receivables coupled with increased effective interest rates resulting from both recently enacted and anticipated federal funds rate increases. As such we expect our quarterly interest expense to be above that experienced in the prior periods for these operations.

Provision for losses on loans, interest and fees receivable recorded at net realizable value

Provision for losses on loans, interest and fees receivable recorded at net realizable value decreased to $182 thousand for the quarter, compared to $11.1 million in the prior year period. This reduction is due to the adoption of fair value accounting for the majority of our outstanding receivables. We do not anticipate having meaningful impacts from this line item for 2022.

Changes in fair value of loans, interest and fees receivable and notes payable associated with structured financings recorded at fair value

Changes in fair value of loans, interest and fees receivable and notes payable associated with structured financings recorded at fair value increased to $146.6 million in the quarter, compared to $58.8 million in the prior year period, largely driven by growth in receivables coupled with increased fee billings on those receivables and inclusive of modeled market degradation in our forecasts to reflect the possibility of delinquency rates increasing in the near term (and the corresponding increase in charge-offs and decrease in payments) above the level that historical and current trends would suggest. Fee billings on our fair value receivables increased from $129.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 to $412.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Offsetting this increase in Changes in fair value of loans, interest and fees receivable and notes payable associated with structured financings recorded at fair value was a reduction in the discount rate applied to the net cash flows associated with these investments. The reduction in this discount rate for the period ended June 30, 2022 reflects the asset level returns we believe would be required by market participants.

Total operating expense

Total operating expense increased 34.2% to $61.8 million for the quarter, compared to $46.1 million in the prior year period, primarily driven by salaries, reflecting growth in the number of employees and related benefit cost. Additionally, card and loan servicing expenses including marketing and solicitation costs and other third-party expenses increased the total operating expense in the quarter due to growth in receivables. While we expect to see continued increases in these variable related expenses, their relative impact as a percentage of our average managed receivables is expected to decline.

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

Net income attributable to common shareholders decreased 13.6% to $27.8 million from $32.1 million in the prior year period.

Net income attributable to common shareholders per basic common share was $1.88 compared to $2.12 in the prior year period.

Net income attributable to common shareholders per common share diluted decreased to $1.46 compared to $1.56 in the prior year period.

Share Repurchases

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, we repurchased and contemporaneously retired 355,036 and 1,360,248 shares of our common stock at an aggregate cost of $12,861,000 and $78,075,000, respectively, pursuant to both open market and private purchases and the return of stock by holders of equity incentive awards to pay tax withholding obligations.

About Atlanticus Holdings Corporation

Empowering Better Financial Outcomes for Everyday Americans

Atlanticus’ technology allows bank, retail, and healthcare partners to offer more inclusive financial services to everyday Americans through the use of proprietary analytics. We apply the experience gained and infrastructure built from servicing over 18 million customers and $27 billion in consumer loans over our 25-year operating history to support lenders that originate a range of consumer loan products. These products include retail and healthcare private label credit and general purpose credit cards marketed through our omnichannel platform, including retail point-of-sale, healthcare-point of-care, direct mail solicitation, internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties. Additionally, through our CAR subsidiary, Atlanticus serves the individual needs of automotive dealers and automotive non-prime financial organizations with multiple financing and service programs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s current views with respect to, among other things, its business, operations, financial performance, amount and pace of growth of managed receivables, total interest income and related fees and charges, debt financing, liquidity, interest expense, interest rates, underwriting, consumer performance trends and economic developments. You generally can identify these statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “potential,” “continue,” “may,” “seek,” “approximately,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate” or “anticipate” and similar expressions or the negative versions of these words or comparable words, as well as future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “likely” and “could.” These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and include, but are not limited to, risks related to the extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company, bank partners, merchant partners, consumers, loan demand, the capital markets, labor availability, supply chains and the economy in general; the Company’s ability to retain existing, and attract new, merchant partners and funding sources; changes in market interest rates; increases in loan delinquencies; its ability to operate successfully in a highly regulated industry; the outcome of litigation and regulatory matters; the effect of management changes; cyberattacks and security vulnerabilities in its products and services; and the Company’s ability to compete successfully in highly competitive markets. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except to the extent required by federal securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there is no assurance that the events or results suggested by the forward-looking statements will in fact occur, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Consumer loans, including past due fees $ 191,547 $ 122,654 $ 356,353 $ 224,950 Fees and related income on earning assets 65,839 49,553 120,537 86,573 Other revenue 12,410 7,312 22,676 11,891 Total operating revenue, net 269,796 179,519 499,566 323,414 Other non-operating revenue 239 2,586 300 3,426 Total revenue 270,035 182,105 499,866 326,840 Interest expense (18,925 ) (13,790 ) (36,335 ) (26,088 ) Provision for losses on loans, interest and fees receivable recorded at net realizable value (182 ) (11,096 ) (329 ) (15,231 ) Changes in fair value of loans, interest and fees receivable and notes payable associated with structured financings recorded at fair value (146,559 ) (58,763 ) (251,239 ) (86,254 ) Net margin 104,369 98,456 211,963 199,267 Operating expense: Salaries and benefits 10,099 7,883 21,525 16,122 Card and loan servicing 23,997 18,212 46,672 35,599 Marketing and solicitation 20,231 13,678 40,804 23,979 Depreciation 549 320 1,142 632 Other 6,953 5,972 21,646 10,940 Total operating expense 61,829 46,065 131,789 87,272 Loss on repurchase and redemption of convertible senior notes — 5,448 — 13,255 Income before income taxes 42,540 46,943 80,174 98,740 Income tax expense (8,743 ) (10,117 ) (1,622 ) (17,887 ) Net income 33,797 36,826 78,552 80,853 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 228 50 483 98 Net income attributable to controlling interests 34,025 36,876 79,035 80,951 Preferred dividends and discount accretion (6,257 ) (4,738 ) (12,463 ) (9,425 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 27,768 $ 32,138 $ 66,572 $ 71,526 Net income attributable to common shareholders per common share—basic $ 1.88 $ 2.12 $ 4.50 $ 4.74 Net income attributable to common shareholders per common share—diluted $ 1.46 $ 1.56 $ 3.43 $ 3.47

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net income $ 78,552 $ 80,853 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion, net 3,400 1,727 Provision for losses on loans, interest and fees receivable 329 15,231 Interest expense from accretion of discount on notes — 435 Income from accretion of merchant fees and discount associated with receivables purchases (69,417 ) (50,410 ) Changes in fair value of loans, interest and fees receivable and notes payable associated with structured financings recorded at fair value 251,239 86,254 Amortization of deferred loan costs 2,345 2,934 Income from equity-method investments — (8 ) Loss on repurchase and redemption of convertible senior notes — 13,255 Deferred stock-based compensation costs 2,297 1,232 Lease liability payments (3,635 ) (5,202 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in uncollected fees on earning assets (113,786 ) (36,636 ) (Decrease) increase in income tax liability (2,583 ) 11,279 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses 6,117 (769 ) Other (2,252 ) 4,346 Net cash provided by operating activities 152,606 124,521 Investing activities Proceeds from equity-method investee — 390 Proceeds from recoveries on charged off receivables 12,847 6,626 Investments in earning assets (1,293,526 ) (895,287 ) Proceeds from earning assets 927,169 728,533 Purchases and development of property, net of disposals (601 ) (95 ) Net cash used in investing activities (354,111 ) (159,833 ) Financing activities Noncontrolling interests contributions 4 4 Proceeds from issuance of Series B preferred stock, net of issuance costs — 66,148 Preferred dividends (12,365 ) (9,325 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,821 1,697 Purchase and retirement of outstanding stock (78,075 ) (601 ) Proceeds from borrowings 249,762 430,534 Repayment of borrowings (100,914 ) (378,363 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 61,233 110,094 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (36 ) 10 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (140,308 ) 74,792 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 506,628 258,961 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 366,320 $ 333,753 Supplemental cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 33,162 $ 23,146 Net cash income tax payments $ 4,205 $ 6,608 Decrease in accrued and unpaid preferred dividends $ (52 ) $ (50 )

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents (including $184.5 million and $209.5 million associated with variable interest entities at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) $ 316,331 $ 409,660 Restricted cash and cash equivalents (including $25.0 million and $75.9 million associated with variable interest entities at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 49,989 96,968 Loans, interest and fees receivable: Loans, interest and fees receivable, at fair value (including $1,461.3 million and $925.5 million associated with variable interest entities at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 1,616,875 1,026,424 Loans, interest and fees receivable, gross (including $369.6 million associated with variable interest entities at December 31, 2021) 104,563 470,293 Allowances for uncollectible loans, interest and fees receivable (including $55.1 million associated with variable interest entities at December 31, 2021) (1,643 ) (57,201 ) Deferred revenue (including $8.2 million associated with variable interest entities at December 31, 2021) (16,738 ) (29,281 ) Net loans, interest and fees receivable 1,703,057 1,410,235 Property at cost, net of depreciation 6,794 7,335 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,264 4,016 Prepaid expenses and other assets 28,019 15,649 Total assets $ 2,116,454 $ 1,943,863 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 46,971 $ 42,287 Operating lease liabilities 19,764 4,842 Notes payable, net (including $1,359.7 million and $1,223.4 million associated with variable interest entities at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 1,429,340 1,278,864 Senior notes, net 143,668 142,951 Income tax liability 47,694 47,770 Total liabilities 1,687,437 1,516,714 Commitments and contingencies Preferred stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized: Series A preferred stock, 400,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 (liquidation preference – $40.0 million); 400,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 (1) 40,000 40,000 Class B preferred units issued to noncontrolling interests 99,800 99,650 Shareholders’ Equity Series B preferred stock, no par value, 3,188,533 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 (liquidation preference – $79.7 million); 3,188,533 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 (1) — — Common stock, no par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized: 14,561,078 and 14,804,408 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively — — Paid-in capital 142,343 227,763 Retained earnings 147,853 60,236 Total shareholders’ equity 290,196 287,999 Noncontrolling interests (979 ) (500 ) Total equity 289,217 287,499 Total liabilities, preferred stock and equity $ 2,116,454 $ 1,943,863

(1) Both the Series A preferred stock and the Series B preferred stock have no par value and are part of the same aggregate 10,000,000 shares authorized.

At or for the three months ended June 30, 2022 2021 Jun 30. Mar 31. 31-Dec Sep 30. Total % (1) Total % (1) Total % (1) Total % (1) Period-end managed receivables $ 1,908,884 $ 1,677,610 $ 1,611,000 $ 1,446,134 30-59 days past due $ 83,390 4.4 % $ 56,860 3.4 % $ 60,914 3.8 % $ 45,605 3.2 % 60-89 days past due $ 66,935 3.5 % $ 52,995 3.2 % $ 53,088 3.3 % $ 38,216 2.6 % 90 or more days past due $ 148,907 7.8 % $ 142,654 8.5 % $ 116,171 7.2 % $ 91,457 6.3 % Average managed receivables $ 1,793,247 $ 1,644,305 $ 1,528,567 $ 1,346,829 Total managed yield ratio, annualized (2) 44.8 % 46.0 % 44.9 % 45.3 % Combined principal net charge-off ratio, annualized (3) 19.0 % 16.7 % 13.9 % 10.0 % Interest expense ratio, annualized (4) 4.1 % 4.2 % 4.0 % 3.6 % Net interest margin ratio, annualized (5) 21.7 % 25.1 % 27.0 % 31.7 % At or for the three months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Jun 30. Mar 31. 31-Dec Sep 30. Total % (1) Total % (1) Total % (1) Total % (1) Period-end managed receivables $ 1,247,524 $ 1,092,509 $ 1,090,373 $ 987,385 30-59 days past due $ 36,576 1.9 % $ 21,877 1.3 % $ 31,617 2.0 % $ 20,691 1.4 % 60-89 days past due $ 33,662 1.8 % $ 16,613 1.0 % $ 22,128 1.4 % $ 15,867 1.1 % 90 or more days past due $ 55,739 2.9 % $ 53,743 3.2 % $ 48,880 3.0 % $ 39,073 2.7 % Average managed receivables $ 1,170,017 $ 1,091,441 $ 1,038,879 $ 943,791 Total managed yield ratio, annualized (2) 42.9 % 42.0 % 44.0 % 39.2 % Combined principal net charge-off ratio, annualized (3) 10.4 % 9.7 % 9.7 % 15.6 % Interest expense ratio, annualized (4) 4.6 % 4.4 % 4.9 % 5.3 % Net interest margin ratio, annualized (5) 27.9 % 27.9 % 29.4 % 18.3 %

