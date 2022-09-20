ATLANTIC-ACM Announces 2022 U.S. Business Connectivity Service Provider Excellence Awards

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#8×8–ATLANTIC-ACM announced its 2022 U.S. Business Connectivity Service Provider Excellence Awards based on the results of their industry leading customer experience benchmarking study of business end-users. The awards are determined by detailed user reviews from over 1,070 unique customers who provided 2,700+ carrier specific evaluations of service level and product quality for their current providers.

ATLANTIC-ACM, a TMT focused research consultancy and market diligence firm, introduced the Business Connectivity Report Card survey in 2006 to identify the strengths and weaknesses of enterprise service providers, along with customer buying trends and priorities. It remains the market standard for impartial feedback on customer experience and service specific evaluation for wireline business services.

This study has been conducted annually for 17 consecutive years, providing longitudinal competitive customer experience benchmarking data to carriers along with insights on shifting purchase dynamics and buying priorities.

The research delivered individual evaluations of 15 carriers across 12 operations categories and 9 specific services. Service providers receive customer ratings from 1-10 for each category, and the provider with the highest score within the large and midsized carrier groups receives a carrier excellence award.

The winners for Large Service Providers (Top 8 carriers based on estimated wireline revenue) were:

Verizon: Brand, Sales Rep, Service Delivery, Network Performance, Customer Service

Brand, Sales Rep, Service Delivery, Network Performance, Customer Service Comcast Business: Billing, Data Value, Voice Value

The winners for Midsized Service Providers were:

Crown Castle: Brand, Sales Rep, Network Performance, Billing, Customer Service

Brand, Sales Rep, Network Performance, Billing, Customer Service Altice USA: Service Delivery

Service Delivery Cogent: Data Value

Data Value 8×8: Voice Value

Changes in customer needs and technologies drive constant evolution in the wireline business services market. The COVID 19 pandemic, and resulting restructuring of both work and communications environments, has further accelerated technological adoption and network strategy evaluation. Network Performance, Security, and Price remain the most important buying considerations for enterprise and SMB customers. Customer Service significance has consistently increased in recent years. Respondents plan to decrease spend on and/or migrate away from Legacy Voice and IP VPN/MPLS in favor of more cost effective and higher capacity SD-WAN, VoIP, DIA, and Ethernet services. Customers also plan to increase spending on Managed Services and Security. Network Monitoring, Managed Firewall, and Wireless Data Connection were the most frequently reported service additions, and Threat Management led the future purchase intent category.

