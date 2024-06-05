Atlan Returns to Snowflake Data Cloud Summit to Advance AI-Ready Data with Active Governance

Join Double Black Diamond Partner Atlan (Booth 2304), Snowflake, and mutual customers FOX, HubSpot, Grainger, and North American Bancard for three days of customer talks, happy hours, and great experiences.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emerging as a fast-growing force in data and AI governance, Atlan today announced its return to Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024 as a Double Black Diamond partner. Mutual customers FOX, HubSpot, Grainger, and North American Bancard will join Atlan to deliver practical talks on how active governance enables businesses on Snowflake to leverage trusted data and AI.





“Being a partner, not a vendor, is a core value at Atlan, so we’re excited to be joined by FOX, HubSpot, Grainger, and North American Bancard at Snowflake Summit 2024,” said Varun Banka, Co-founder of Atlan. “These industry leaders aren’t just customers to us, but partners who are helping us shape the future of data and AI governance, from giving us insights into the way they uniquely operate to sharing feedback at the early stages of building our active governance capabilities.”

Atlan’s return to Snowflake Data Cloud Summit follows a transformational year for the company, in which it:

Announced a $105 million Series C funding round with a total valuation of $750 million. This new funding comes as Atlan’s revenue grew more than 7x in the last 2 years, with a 75% win rate in competitive trials and 400% growth in enterprise sales in Q1 2024, due to the skyrocketing demand for data democratization, governance, and AI readiness.

Hosted its annual Re:Govern conference, which brings together CDOs and data professionals to discuss the new era of data governance. At the conference, Atlan’s co-founder Prukalpa Sankar debuted Active Governance – a new paradigm of data and AI governance, built for ever-increasing change and diversity.

As a Snowflake Horizon Partner, pioneered the data and AI governance space with Snowflake. As part of this groundbreaking partnership, Atlan was one of the first companies to enable bi-directional tag sync for Snowflake with the launch of Tag Management and it was the first to bring native data products and contracts to Snowflake users with the launch of Atlan Mesh.

“The Chief Data Officers I speak with are all tackling the same problem — making their data AI-ready — and I’m excited to showcase our new active data and AI governance capabilities at Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024 to enable businesses to use trusted and responsible AI,” said Prukalpa Sankar, Co-founder of Atlan. “We’re increasingly seeing that using Atlan’s control plane to create a well-governed, trusted, and compliant data estate is the key to businesses leveraging their Snowflake AI Data Cloud platform to provide trusted data for decision-making and AI initiatives.”

As a Double Black Diamond Snowflake Summit partner, Atlan extends its mission to advance data management and active governance for its partners and customers alike. To learn more about how Atlan is transforming businesses through active data and AI governance, tune into the following customer sessions:

“Atlan has always been a phenomenal partner, and we are seeing continued success with fast growing customer adoption. Our customers rely on Atlan to leverage governed, trusted data for AI on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud,” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. “Atlan’s active data and AI governance capabilities will enable businesses to expand innovative AI initiatives on Snowflake.”

Along with customer sessions, happy hours, and product demos across industries and use cases, Atlan will also be hosting multiple events and experiences, such as the Atlan Community Dinner, afterparties with partners like dbt Labs and Sigma, and Active Golf-ernance — a data governance themed mini-golf experience. Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024 attendees can sign up for demos, talks, or happy hours, at the Atlan Booth (#2304).

Atlan is the active metadata platform for data and AI governance, enabling data and business teams to easily find, trust, and govern AI-ready data. Backed by top investors including GIC, Insight Partners, Sequoia, and Salesforce Ventures, Atlan features deep integrations across the modern data stack and is trusted by the likes of Ingersoll Rand, Cisco, Autodesk, Unilever, Ralph Lauren, FOX, News Corp, Nasdaq, NextGen, Plaid, and HubSpot to enable major AI and data democratization initiatives. To learn more about Atlan, please visit our website and follow us on X (@AtlanHQ) and LinkedIn.

