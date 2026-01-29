Atkore Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

HARVEY, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of Atkore Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share of common stock payable on February 27, 2026, to stockholders of record on February 17, 2026.

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications. With 5,400 employees and $2.9B in sales in fiscal year 2025, we deliver sustainable solutions to meet the growing demands of electrification and digital transformation. To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.

Dissemination of Company Information

Atkore intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.atkore.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls, media broadcasts, and webcasts.

Media Contact:

Lisa Winter

Vice President - Communications

708-225-2453

AtkoreCommunications@atkore.com

Investor Contact:

Matthew Kline

Vice President - Treasury & Investor Relations

708-225-2116

Investors@atkore.com