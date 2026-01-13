Atkore Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

HARVEY, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atkore Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications, today announced that the Company will release its First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. (ET) that same day.

Conference Call Information Dial In: 888-330-2446 (US & Canada) +1-240-789-2732 (International) Conf ID: 5592214

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.atkore.com/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. The online replay will be available on the same website following the call.

A telephonic replay will be available approximately three hours after the call. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

Replay Information Dial In: 800-770-2030 (US & Canada) +1-609-800-9909 (International) Conf ID: 5592214

About Atkore Inc.

Atkore is a leading manufacturer of electrical products for commercial, industrial, data center, telecommunications, and solar applications. With 5,400 employees and $2.9B in sales in fiscal year 2025, we deliver sustainable solutions to meet the growing demands of electrification and digital transformation. To learn more, please visit www.atkore.com.

