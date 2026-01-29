athenaOne® Adopted by CenterWell to Help Navigate Health System Complexity and Improve Patient Interactions

athenahealth’s AI-native, cloud-based platform empowers CenterWell clinicians to deliver connected, value-based care

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--athenahealth, a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for healthcare practices and systems nationwide, today announced that CenterWell, Humana’s healthcare services business and the nation’s largest provider of senior-focused primary care in the U.S., has successfully implemented athenaOne to simplify healthcare system complexity and improve patient interactions. The implementation reduces administrative burdens for clinicians, streamlines care coordination across settings, and enables timely, data-driven interventions that can enhance health outcomes and quality of life for patients.

athenaOne is athenahealth’s comprehensive, cloud-based suite of integrated electronic health record (EHR), revenue cycle and practice management, and patient engagement products powered by advanced AI-native capabilities. The solution is now deployed across approximately 350 CenterWell Senior Primary Care and Conviva Care Center locations in 15 U.S. states, supporting more than 1,300 clinicians who deliver care to over 500,000 patients.

“CenterWell is deeply committed to providing high-quality, integrated, and personalized care for seniors,” said Reneé Buckingham, president of CenterWell Senior Primary Care. “Implementing athenaOne across our senior-focused primary care centers is helping CenterWell streamline clinical and operational workflows while improving how we deliver care, empowering our teams, and serving our patients.”

“Our senior population is growing and evolving — with unique and increasingly complex needs that demand a healthcare system built to meet and exceed expectations,” said Bob Segert, chairman and CEO of athenahealth. “To support this, care delivery must be real-time, connected, and adaptive. By partnering with CenterWell and deploying our scalable, AI-native EHR across every CenterWell and Conviva primary care location, we’re streamlining workflows and empowering clinicians to deliver simpler, more personalized care.”

About athenahealth, Inc.

Since 1997, athenahealth has been curing complexity for ambulatory healthcare practices and the patients they serve, empowering them to deliver the best possible care and business outcomes through innovative clinical, financial, and patient engagement solutions. athenahealth connects practices, health systems, payers, partners and patients to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. Learn more at www.athenahealth.com.

Jean Borgman

jborgman@athenahealth.com

Humana and CenterWell:

Mark Taylor

MTaylor108@humana.com