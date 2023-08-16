Ategrity Specialty Insurance Launches Middle Market Management and Professional Liability Product

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ategrity Specialty Insurance Company, a specialty excess and surplus lines carrier, today announced the launch of a Management and Professional Liability business offering products designed for the needs of small- to mid-sized companies.

The new Management and Professional Liability offerings are part of Ategrity’s broader evolution, since its inception in 2018, toward covering the middle market. Since 2022, the company has launched its Middle Market Casualty and Property businesses, building leadership teams and new products aligned with the complexity and scale of middle-market operations.

Spearheading the launch of the new practice is Doug Karpp, who joins Ategrity as Deputy Chief Underwriting Officer. Karpp comes to Ategrity from Hiscox USA, where he was Senior Vice President responsible for the Specialty Risks unit, including Management Liability, Crime, and Cyber Products.

“Doug’s two decades of underwriting experience, coupled with his intellectual rigor and commercial acumen, make him an exceptional leader for this significant step forward into middle market lines,” says Chris Schenk, Chief Underwriting Officer at Ategrity.

“I am excited to be joining this nimble, trailblazing, and customer-focused organization, where we have the opportunity to offer groundbreaking products and services that will make Ategrity highly competitive in the middle market space,” says Karpp.

Continues Schenk: “Throughout our organization, we are pushing the boundaries of our thinking and harnessing technology to advance excellence across every facet of our offerings. This new business investment demonstrates how we are bringing this approach to the middle market, where we are committed to being a leader.”

Ategrity has a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

About Ategrity

Ategrity partners with brokers and wholesale agents throughout the U.S. to deliver risk and insurance solutions for small to medium-sized businesses. The company is led by recognized industry leaders from the insurance and technology sectors, bringing together many decades of experience in the E&S market and advanced data analytics. With underwriting teams across the country, Ategrity helps businesses be well-prepared and protected for facing the complexity of risk today. For more information, visit www.ategrity.com.

Contacts

Jonathan Wallace



jwallace@zimmerfsg.com