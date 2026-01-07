Atar Capital Expands Keypoint Intelligence’s European Footprint with Acquisition of DataMaster Online

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atar Capital, a global private investment firm, and its affiliate company Keypoint Intelligence today announced the acquisition of DataMaster Online (DMO), a benchmark service and testing resource for the print industry.

Founded and based in France, DMO has built a strong reputation supporting customers with test machines, evaluation services, and technical expertise across IT and printing environments. DMO’s unified platform for office and production printing needs across scanners, printers, and other hardware and software will support Keypoint Intelligence’s best-in-class research and analysis that streamline decisions and drive growth.

DMO will be integrated into Keypoint Intelligence’s global platform, expanding its ability to serve manufacturers, vendors, and end users across Europe with localized insight and on-the-ground support. This will strengthen the company’s presence and capabilities across Europe, with a particular focus on France and broader regional support for customers evaluating and deploying test and production printing technologies.

“This acquisition reflects our continued commitment to investing in companies that combine deep domain expertise with global growth potential,” said Cyrus Nikou, Founder and Managing Partner of Atar Capital. “Keypoint Intelligence has built strong momentum through disciplined, targeted acquisitions, and DataMaster’s expertise and geography meaningfully enhance its European capabilities and customer reach.”

DMO employees will continue to support and operate the business in France following the close. Keypoint Intelligence and Atar are committed to ensuring continuity of service for customers and employees.

“As we deepen our footprint in Europe, we’re committed to preserving the trusted relationships DataMaster has built with its customers,” said Anthony Sci, CEO of Keypoint Intelligence. “Our third acquisition affirms our clear strategy: expand geographically, broaden our capabilities, and deliver high-value intelligence and testing services to the global imaging and technology markets.”

Since Atar Capital’s investment, Keypoint Intelligence has pursued a focused growth strategy centered on geographic expansion, enhanced testing and evaluation capabilities, and disciplined M&A. The transaction marks Atar Capital’s third strategic acquisition for Keypoint Intelligence.

About Atar Capital

Atar Capital is a global private investment firm that acquires a wide range of lower middle market businesses exhibiting opportunities for growth, revitalization and significant value creation. Atar Capital’s principals have collectively completed 90 private equity transactions across 18 countries worldwide.

Atar Capital’s combination of operational expertise, industry knowledge and investment experience provide a unique edge in creating value and working as a true partner with its affiliated companies. The firm assists in activities ranging from growing the business to improving operations and financial performance, leveraging all available resources and talent within Atar’s leadership team, as well as its bench of seasoned senior advisors with deep sector and functional expertise. For more information, please visit https://atarcapital.com/.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

Atar Capital:

NextTech Communications

Ella Cerón

AtarCapital@NextTechComms.com