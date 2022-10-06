At-Risk Students Have a Place to Thrive with Texas Virtual Academy

LEWISVILLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #AtRisk–Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville (TVAH) is celebrating its latest education rating and encouraging Texas state officials and Texas parents to help expand TVAH for at-risk kids throughout the state.

The statewide online school received its highest rating ever, a B, from the Alternative Education Accountability system, a system for campuses that have students with a high-risk population.

According to The Texas Tribune, in the 2020-2021 school year, there were nearly 5.4 million students in Texas, 49.2% of them were considered at risk of dropping out of school, and 21% of students were enrolled in bilingual and English language learning programs.

An online public-school program, TVAH is tuition-free for students in grades 3-12 who reside anywhere in the state. Many families and students choose TVAH because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. TVAH is asking state officials to lift the prohibition on K-2 students from accessing online public schools so at-risk students can get an earlier start on their education goals.

“Many of our students come to us several years behind and work hard to overcome these unique challenges, and we would like this seen in our district ratings. Many schools are afraid to take large at-risk populations in the virtual world because this can put your district at risk of having a lower rating on the A-F scale,” said Kyla Pickrell, Executive Director for TVAH. “Overall thought, we’re excited by our progress and always look to do better. We cannot wait to see what the future holds for our great generation of leaders thriving here. TVAH is making a difference!”

Families throughout Texas weigh in as well. Paula Binion, from San Antonio, has a daughter in 12th grade. At a recent Senior Class Town Hall, Paula got up in front of the crowd and told school officials “how much of a difference TVAH has made to her child, and how thankful she was for the school and the teachers.”

And not only do TVAH’s at-risk students catch up, but they also look to the future. TVAH is a career learning-focused school where older students can pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences in growing career fields like Arts, AV Technology, Communications, Business, Health Sciences, and IT. Whether their path leads them directly into the workplace, military, or higher education, career learning provides students with the skills they need to get there.

To learn more about TVAH and how to enroll, visit tvah.k12.com.

About Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville

Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville (TVAH) is a program of the Hallsville Independent School District that serves students statewide in grades 3-12. TVAH is tuition-free for Texas residents and is made possible through a contractual relationship between Hallsville Independent School District and K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about TVAH, visit tvah.k12.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Ken Schwartz



Senior Manager, Communications



kschwartz@k12.com