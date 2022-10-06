<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire At-Risk Students Have a Place to Thrive with Texas Virtual Academy
Business Wire

At-Risk Students Have a Place to Thrive with Texas Virtual Academy

di Business Wire

LEWISVILLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #AtRisk–Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville (TVAH) is celebrating its latest education rating and encouraging Texas state officials and Texas parents to help expand TVAH for at-risk kids throughout the state.

The statewide online school received its highest rating ever, a B, from the Alternative Education Accountability system, a system for campuses that have students with a high-risk population.

According to The Texas Tribune, in the 2020-2021 school year, there were nearly 5.4 million students in Texas, 49.2% of them were considered at risk of dropping out of school, and 21% of students were enrolled in bilingual and English language learning programs.

An online public-school program, TVAH is tuition-free for students in grades 3-12 who reside anywhere in the state. Many families and students choose TVAH because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. TVAH is asking state officials to lift the prohibition on K-2 students from accessing online public schools so at-risk students can get an earlier start on their education goals.

“Many of our students come to us several years behind and work hard to overcome these unique challenges, and we would like this seen in our district ratings. Many schools are afraid to take large at-risk populations in the virtual world because this can put your district at risk of having a lower rating on the A-F scale,” said Kyla Pickrell, Executive Director for TVAH. “Overall thought, we’re excited by our progress and always look to do better. We cannot wait to see what the future holds for our great generation of leaders thriving here. TVAH is making a difference!”

Families throughout Texas weigh in as well. Paula Binion, from San Antonio, has a daughter in 12th grade. At a recent Senior Class Town Hall, Paula got up in front of the crowd and told school officials “how much of a difference TVAH has made to her child, and how thankful she was for the school and the teachers.”

And not only do TVAH’s at-risk students catch up, but they also look to the future. TVAH is a career learning-focused school where older students can pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences in growing career fields like Arts, AV Technology, Communications, Business, Health Sciences, and IT. Whether their path leads them directly into the workplace, military, or higher education, career learning provides students with the skills they need to get there.

To learn more about TVAH and how to enroll, visit tvah.k12.com.

About Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville

Texas Virtual Academy at Hallsville (TVAH) is a program of the Hallsville Independent School District that serves students statewide in grades 3-12. TVAH is tuition-free for Texas residents and is made possible through a contractual relationship between Hallsville Independent School District and K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about TVAH, visit tvah.k12.com.

Contacts

Media Contact
Ken Schwartz

Senior Manager, Communications

kschwartz@k12.com

Articoli correlati

Nucleus Research Unveils Control Tower Technology Value Matrix 2022 Recognizing e2open as a Leader

Business Wire Business Wire -
For the eighth consecutive year, e2open is a leader in the Nucleus Control Tower Technology Value Matrix report –...
Continua a leggere

Si-Ware Partners with AB Vista to Offer the NeoSpectra Platform to the Animal Feed Industry

Business Wire Business Wire -
The partnership will offer NeoSpectra Scanners and Cloud Services along with AB Vista INGOT calibrations using the NeoSpectra LabStore MENLO...
Continua a leggere

Atura Power selects Cummins to design, manufacture 20 MW electrolyzer system for Niagara Hydrogen Centre

Business Wire Business Wire -
OAKVILLE, Ontario & COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cummins--Atura Power has selected Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) to design and manufacture the electrolyzer...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Nucleus Research Unveils Control Tower Technology Value Matrix 2022 Recognizing e2open as a Leader

Business Wire