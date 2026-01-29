At NADA, Marchex to Showcase AI-Powered Conversation Intelligence as a Strategic Growth Lever for Auto Dealers Facing a Challenging 2026 Market

Marchex AI solutions surface revenue opportunities, helping offset forecast economic factors.

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIsolutions--Marchex® (NASDAQ: MCHX), which harnesses the power of AI and conversation intelligence to provide actionable insights derived from prescriptive vertical-market data analytics, today announced it will exhibit at the 2026 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show (booth #7337N). As dealerships face a year currently forecast to bring more limited sales growth and increased pressure on service departments, every customer conversation becomes more crucial for success. With consumers anticipated to keep their vehicles longer, service operations will face higher demand and operational challenges—creating a significant growth opportunity for dealers equipped with the right systems and insights.

“At NADA 2026, Marchex will highlight how our conversation intelligence platform transforms everyday customer interactions into decisive, revenue-driving actions that help dealerships win more business,” said Troy Hartless, President and CRO of Marchex. “By analyzing customer conversations, Marchex equips automotive retailers to maximize vehicle sales, generate higher-value repair orders, increase scheduled appointments, improve RO close rates, and improve agent performance across the customer journey.”

For nearly 20 years, Marchex has been a trusted partner in the automotive sector—with deep OEM relationships and technology that today supports more than 5,000 U.S. dealerships. The company’s AI platform goes beyond basic call tracking, delivering operational intelligence that directly impacts business results. Dealerships gain unmatched insight into conversations that affect appointments, repairs, purchases, marketing ROI, and long-term customer loyalty—turning previously unstructured call data into actionable steps that enhance profitability and performance across sales, service, and BDC operations.

Marchex will showcase its highly successful Engage for Sales and Service solutions, tailored to help dealerships convert more opportunities across the full customer lifecycle. Engage for Sales enables teams to identify high-intent buyers, recover missed revenue opportunities, and prioritize follow-up using AI-driven lead scoring and real-time alerts. Engage for Service helps service departments book more ROs by detecting unmet customer needs, major repair opportunities, and service gaps within customer conversations—so service teams can act quickly, prioritize the right calls, and increase service revenue.

At NADA, Marchex will also preview its upcoming Agent Performance Suite, designed to help dealerships optimize both human and AI-powered customer interactions. As agent performance becomes a defining growth factor in 2026, these new capabilities provide clear insights into how conversations are handled—where agents succeed, where handoffs fail, and where AI agent implementation either improves or hinders customer engagement. The coaching and training capability will turn customer conversations into personalized action plans—providing every agent with clear, skill-specific guidance to improve performance.

For large dealer groups, Marchex offers a unified view of marketing, sales, and service performance across locations and brands, enabling leadership teams to identify trends, attribute campaigns to results, scale best practices, and maintain consistent standards enterprise-wide.

Dealers attending NADA 2026 are invited to visit Marchex at booth #7337N to see live demonstrations, receive real-time account reviews, and explore how conversation intelligence and performance insights can help drive growth in 2026 and beyond.

About Marchex

Marchex harnesses the power of AI and conversation intelligence to provide actionable insights derived from prescriptive vertical-market data analytics. The Company enables organizations across business functions to optimize customer acquisitions and experiences, transforming conversations into valuable business outcomes. Marchex provides AI-powered conversation intelligence solutions for market-leading companies in leading B2B2C vertical markets, including many of the world’s most innovative and successful brands.

Please visit www.marchex.com, www.marchex.com/blog or @marchex on X (formerly Twitter) (x.com/Marchex), where Marchex discloses material information from time to time about the company and its business.

