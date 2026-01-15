At CES 2026, Tineco Establishes Itself as a Benchmark in the Smart Home

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On the occasion of CES 2026, Tineco reaffirms its position among the standout brands of the show. Driven by a clear vision of the modern home, the brand captures attention with intelligent cleaning solutions where design, performance, and practicality move forward together. An approach that has earned Tineco numerous distinctions, highlighting its leading role in the evolution of home cleaning.

Throughout CES, Tineco showcased solutions designed to integrate naturally into living spaces. Through environments inspired by contemporary homes, the brand demonstrated how technological performance, ease of use, and thoughtful design can coexist to serve everyday life.

International Media Recognition

FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist

The most awarded Tineco product at CES 2026, the FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist stands out for its advanced intelligence, cleaning precision, and refined user experience. Media outlets praised its ability to analyze each situation and automatically adapt its performance, delivering powerful yet controlled results under real-world conditions.

thekitchn – Best in Show 2026

Trusted Reviews – Innovation Award CES 2026

Digital Trends – Publisher Awards CES 2026 Winner

Reviewed – CES Awards 2026

InsideDigital & nextpit – Community’s Choice Award 2026 (Best Product Nominee)

GADGETY Awards – Best of Showstoppers CES 2026

MAXIM – Best of CES 2026

FLOOR ONE Station S9 Artist

The FLOOR ONE Station S9 Artist captured the attention of media outlets sensitive to design and lifestyle. Its refined aesthetics, combined with an intelligent station designed to automate maintenance, transform cleaning into a smooth, quiet, and discreet experience—perfectly suited to modern interiors.

GADGETY Awards – Best of Showstoppers CES 2026

– InsideDigital & nextpit – Community’s Choice Award 2026 (Best Product Nominee)

FLOOR ONE i7 Fold

Designed for urban living, the FLOOR ONE i7 Fold is recognized for its foldable format, lightweight design, and ability to deliver complete cleaning in compact spaces. Media highlighted its relevance for apartments, where every square meter matters without compromising on efficiency.

GADGETY Awards – Best of Showstoppers CES 2026

MAXIM – Best of CES 2026

ComputerBild – CES Highlight 2026

FLOOR ONE S9 Master

Positioned in the premium segment, the FLOOR ONE S9 Master is praised for its build quality, advanced visibility features, and intelligent guidance system. It embodies a high-end vision of cleaning, where power and design are balanced with precision.

MAXIM – Best of CES 2026

“These recognitions hold particular value, as they reward the experience of using our products—not just their technical performance,” said Mr. Leng, CEO of Tineco. “CES 2026 shows that when intelligent engineering meets design created for everyday life, cleaning technology naturally finds its place in the home.”

With a community of more than 23 million users worldwide, Tineco continues to grow as a smart home brand attentive to real-life usage and contemporary lifestyles. The distinctions received at CES 2026 confirm the relevance of this vision and reinforce the trust placed in the brand by both media and consumers.

Building on this momentum, Tineco continues to design intelligent, reliable, and aesthetically refined solutions, created to support everyday life over the long term and integrate seamlessly into living spaces.

To learn more about Tineco and its award-winning product range, visit fr.tineco.com.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 23 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit fr.tineco.com.

Chris.lxg@tineco.com