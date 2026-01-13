Astrus Insurance Solutions Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary, Strengthens its Position as the Leading Construction MGU

Astrus marks a decade of serving the complex risk management needs of the construction industry with a website relaunch

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Astrus--Astrus Insurance Solutions, the nation’s premier construction-specific managing general underwriter (MGU), announces the relaunch of Astrusins.com to coincide with its 10-year anniversary. Since its founding in 2015, Astrus has leveraged decades of underwriting, risk engineering and claims expertise from the top construction risk management leaders to deliver comprehensive insurance solutions tailored to qualifying specialty trade, general contractors and large-scale construction projects.

The website relaunch offers construction businesses a modern, intuitive digital platform to explore leading risk advisory services and access risk management insights, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to education and innovation in the construction industry. Key enhancements include responsive design, seamless navigation and a dedicated News & Resources section featuring industry news, educational content and episodes from The Astrus Advantage podcast, where industry leaders share timely insights on risk, underwriting and insurance trends.

“Over the past 10 years, Astrus has built a reputation for delivering forward-thinking insurance solutions that meet today’s greatest construction risk management challenges,” said Joan Miles, President, Astrus Insurance Solutions. “The relaunch of Astrusins.com reinforces our position at the forefront of the industry by empowering businesses to easily access resources and support, ensuring they can face industry challenges with clarity and confidence.”

Astrus Insurance Solutions is one of the largest national and longest running multi-line managing general underwriting companies specializing in construction. Led by a team of professionals with decades of experience and specialized knowledge of the construction industry, Astrus delivers custom designed insurance solutions and risk management services to qualifying specialty trade, general contractors and large construction projects. Visit astrusins.com.

