<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire AstroNova to Present at the 14th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference
Business Wire

AstroNova to Present at the 14th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference

di Business Wire

WEST WARWICK, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AstroNova, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Gregory A. Woods will present at the 14th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 16, 2022 at the Westin Dallas Downtown in Dallas. The Company’s presentation, which is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m. (Central Time) will be simultaneously webcast and available through the Investors section of the Company’s website, https://investors.astronovainc.com/. The related slide presentation will remain posted on the website. Management also will host one-on-one meetings during the conference.

About AstroNova

AstroNova (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies since 1969, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze, and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment provides a wide array of digital, end-to-end product marking and identification solutions including hardware, software, and supplies for OEMs, commercial printers, and brand owners. The Test and Measurement segment provides products designed for airborne printing solutions, avionics, and data acquisition. Our aerospace products include flight deck printing solutions, networking hardware, and specialized aerospace-grade supplies. Our data acquisition systems are used in research and development, flight testing, missile and rocket telemetry production monitoring, power, and maintenance applications. AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is available by visiting www.astronovainc.com.

Contacts

Scott Solomon

Senior Vice President

Sharon Merrill Associates, Inc.

(857) 383-2409

ALOT@investorrelations.com

Articoli correlati

AT&T iPhone Black Friday Deals (2022): Best Early Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 & More Deals Reviewed by Deal Stripe

Business Wire Business Wire -
Early Black Friday AT&T iPhone deals for 2022 are underway, compare the best early Black Friday Apple iPhone 14...
Continua a leggere

The Best Unlocked iPhone Black Friday Deals 2022: Top Early Apple iPhone 11, 12, 13, 14 & More Smartphone Deals Rounded Up by Deal...

Business Wire Business Wire -
Early Black Friday unlocked Apple iPhone deals for 2022 have arrived, compare the latest early Black Friday iPhone XR,...
Continua a leggere

Safety Management Group To Exhibit At Midwest Healthcare Engineering Conference & Expo

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leading Safety, Environmental and Health Services Firm Will Exhibit Healthcare Facility Safety Management and Compliance Services, VERO Data Management...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

AT&T iPhone Black Friday Deals (2022): Best Early Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone...

Business Wire