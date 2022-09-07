Home Business Wire AstroNova Announces Second-Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results
AstroNova Announces Second-Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Company to Host Conference Call at 9:00 a.m. ET Today

Second-Quarter Fiscal 2023 Summary

  • Bookings of $34.8 million
  • Revenue of $32.3 million
  • Operating income of $1.2 million
  • GAAP net income of $0.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million

WEST WARWICK, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AstroNova, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended July 30, 2022.

The strong secular trends of our business, such as increasing air travel and the growth of digital print for packaging, continue to drive demand for our products and services,” said Greg Woods, AstroNova President and CEO. “We achieved solid orders growth in the quarter, with bookings up over the prior quarter, as well as the prior year. For the first half of fiscal 2023, total bookings nearly set a record, just missing the previous high set in fiscal 2020 by a mere half percent.

Revenue was also up nicely in the quarter, however, less than expected as certain areas of our business continued to be affected by supply chain disruptions, higher component costs, and increased freight expenses. We have taken several actions, including selective implementation of price increases, to lessen the impact of those challenges,” Woods said.

Reflecting our demand drivers, we generated 8% top-line growth in the second quarter, while bookings increased 14% year-over-year and 7% from the first quarter of fiscal 2023,” Woods said. “These increases were primarily driven by our Test & Measurement segment, with the continued production ramp of the Boeing 737 MAX, an increase in military-related orders, and higher demand for our repair and parts services associated with the rebound of commercial air travel.

As we move into the second half of the year, we are very excited about our recent acquisition of Astro Machine, which expands our label business and adds new market adjacencies for us in areas such as custom-branded packaging, promotional inserts, and other e-commerce solutions. The acquisition also significantly enhances our material handling and automation capabilities and creates what we expect will be meaningful cross-selling opportunities.”

CARES Act Benefits in Q2 FY 2022

During the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the principal and interest were forgiven on the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan AstroNova received in fiscal 2021. In addition, the Company became eligible for an Employee Retention Credit (ERC) authorized under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. In total, for the fiscal 2022 second quarter, these two items (the CARES Act benefits) benefited net income by $6.0 million, or $0.83 per diluted share. There were no similar adjustments in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Q2 FY 2023 Operating Segment Results

Product Identification segment revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $23.4 million, down 0.5% from $23.5 million in the prior-year period. GAAP segment operating income was $1.6 million, or 7.0% of revenue, compared with $4.4 million, or 18.8% of revenue, a year earlier, reflecting less favorable mix and higher costs in the 2023 period. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the CARES Act benefits, segment income in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $3.0 million, or 12.7% of revenue.

Test & Measurement segment revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 39.7% to $8.9 million from $6.4 million in the same period of fiscal 2022. GAAP segment operating income was $2.2 million, or 24.4% of revenue, compared with operating income of $1.7 million, or 26.9% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the CARES Act benefits, segment income in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $0.9 million, or 14.3% of revenue.

Q2 FY 2023 Results Summary

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 totaled $32.3 million, up 8.1% from $29.8 million in the year-earlier period, which was attributable to higher revenue in the Test & Measurement segment.

Hardware revenue was $8.6 million, a 9.6% increase from the prior-year period. Supplies revenue was $19.2 million, up 2.6%. Revenue from Service/Other was $4.5 million, up 35.5% from the comparable quarter of fiscal 2022.

GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $11.4 million, or 35.3% of revenue, compared with $12.7 million, or 42.6% of revenue, in the same period of fiscal 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the CARES Act benefits, gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $11.1 million, or 37.1% of revenue.

GAAP operating expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 totaled $10.1 million, up 9.5% compared with $9.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, primarily reflecting higher selling and marketing expenses in the 2023 period. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the CARES Act benefits, operating expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 were $9.8 million.

GAAP operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $1.2 million, or 3.8% of revenue, compared with $3.5 million, or 11.6% of revenue, in the same period of fiscal 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the CARES Act benefits, operating income for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $1.3 million, or 4.4% of revenue.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $0.6 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared with $7.0 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the CARES Act benefits, net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $1 million, or $0.13 per diluted share.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) was $2.2 million, or 6.7% of revenue, for the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared with $9.2 million, or 30.8% of revenue, in the comparable period of fiscal 2022. Excluding the effect of the CARES Act benefits, Adjusted EBITDA was $2.6 million, or 8.7% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP segment operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA excluding the CARES Act benefits are non-GAAP financial measures explained in greater detail below under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Please refer to the financial reconciliation table in this news release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the closest comparable GAAP measures for the three and six months ended July 30, 2022, and July 31, 2021.

Bookings for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 14.0% to $34.8 million from $30.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Backlog as of July 30, 2022 increased 30.6% to $31.8 million from $24.4 million on July 31, 2021.

Q2 FY 2023 Conference Call Details

AstroNova will discuss its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results in an investor conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET today. To participate in the conference call, please dial (888) 882-4478 (U.S. and Canada) or (773) 377-9070 (International) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time and enter confirmation code 8162612.

You can hear a replay of the conference call from 12:00 p.m. ET Wednesday, September 7, 2022, until 12:00 p.m. ET Wednesday, September 14, 2022, by dialing (888) 203-1112 (U.S. and Canada) or (719) 457-0820 (International). The confirmation code is 8162612.

A real-time and archived audio webcast of the call will be available through the “Investors” section of the AstroNova website, https://investors.astronovainc.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this news release contains the non-GAAP financial measures non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP segment operating income, EBITDA, EBITDA excluding CARES Act items, Adjusted EBITDA, which AstroNova defines as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and share-based compensation, and Adjusted EBITDA excluding CARES Act items. AstroNova believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of changes in the Company’s core operating results, and also can help investors who wish to make comparisons between AstroNova and other companies on both a GAAP and a non-GAAP basis. AstroNova’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring its core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods and to the performance of its competitors. These measures are also used by the Company’s management to assist with their financial and operating decision-making.

About AstroNova

AstroNova (Nasdaq: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies since 1969, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze, and present data in multiple formats.

The Product Identification segment provides a wide array of digital, end-to-end product marking and identification solutions, including hardware, software, and supplies for OEMs, commercial printers, and brand owners. The Test and Measurement segment provides products designed for airborne printing solutions, avionics, and data acquisition. Our aerospace products include flight deck printing solutions, networking hardware, and specialized aerospace-grade supplies. Our data acquisition systems are used in research and development, flight testing, missile, and rocket telemetry production monitoring, power, and maintenance applications.

AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is available by visiting www.astronovainc.com. 

Forward-Looking Statements

Information included in this news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but rather reflect our current expectations concerning future events and results. These statements may include the use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “likely,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning the Company’s anticipated performance, and the benefits expected to be realized from the acquisition of Astro Machine, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022, and subsequent filings AstroNova makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reader is cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this news release.

 
ASTRONOVA, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
In Thousands Except for Per Share Data
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021

Revenue

$

32,259

 

$

29,845

 

$

63,269

 

$

58,923

 

Cost of Revenue

 

20,877

 

 

17,129

 

 

41,158

 

 

35,320

 

Gross Profit

 

11,382

 

 

12,716

 

 

22,111

 

 

23,603

 

Total Gross Profit Margin

 

35.3

%

 

42.6

%

 

34.9

%

 

40.1

%

Operating Expenses:
Selling & Marketing

 

5,981

 

 

5,061

 

 

11,863

 

 

11,154

 

Research & Development

 

1,595

 

 

1,539

 

 

3,118

 

 

3,255

 

General & Administrative

 

2,571

 

 

2,664

 

 

5,131

 

 

5,008

 

Total Operating Expenses

 

10,147

 

 

9,264

 

 

20,112

 

 

19,417

 

Operating Income

 

1,235

 

 

3,452

 

 

1,999

 

 

4,186

 

Total Operating Margin

 

3.8

%

 

11.6

%

 

3.2

%

 

7.1

%

Other Income (Expense), net:
Extinguishment of Debt – PPP Loan

 

 

 

4,466

 

 

 

 

4,466

 

Interest Expense

 

(210

)

 

(171

)

 

(385

)

 

(392

)

Gain (Loss) on Foreign Currency Transactions

 

(241

)

 

50

 

 

(377

)

 

(114

)

Other, net

 

20

 

 

(79

)

 

52

 

 

(63

)

 

(431

)

 

4,266

 

 

(710

)

 

3,897

 

 
Income Before Taxes

 

804

 

 

7,718

 

 

1,289

 

 

8,083

 

Income Tax (Benefit) Provision

 

220

 

 

699

 

 

280

 

 

471

 

Net Income

$

584

 

$

7,019

 

$

1,009

 

$

7,612

 

Net Income per Common Share – Basic

$

0.08

 

$

0.97

 

$

0.14

 

$

1.06

 

Net Income per Common Share – Diluted

$

0.08

 

$

0.96

 

$

0.14

 

$

1.04

 

 
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares – Basic

 

7,310

 

 

7,209

 

 

7,287

 

 

7,177

 

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares – Diluted

 

7,348

 

 

7,329

 

 

7,355

 

 

7,297

 

ASTRONOVA, INC.
Balance Sheet
In Thousands
(Unaudited)
 

July 30, 2022

January 31, 2022

 
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

4,285

 

$

5,276

 

Accounts Receivable, net

 

17,382

 

 

17,124

 

Inventories, net

 

41,727

 

 

34,609

 

Employee Retention Credit Receivable

 

0

 

 

3,135

 

Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

 

4,268

 

 

3,634

 

Total Current Assets

 

67,662

 

 

63,778

 

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

 

50,764

 

 

50,821

 

Less Accumulated Depreciation

 

(40,187

)

 

(39,380

)

Property, Plant and Equipment, net

 

10,577

 

 

11,441

 

OTHER ASSETS
Intangible Assets, net

 

18,314

 

 

19,200

 

Goodwill

 

11,501

 

 

12,156

 

Deferred Tax Assets

 

5,582

 

 

5,591

 

Right of Use Asset

 

887

 

 

1,094

 

Other Assets

 

1,775

 

 

1,695

 

TOTAL ASSETS

$

116,298

 

$

114,955

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts Payable

$

7,624

 

$

8,590

 

Accrued Compensation

 

2,437

 

 

3,512

 

Other Liabilities and Accrued Expenses

 

3,334

 

 

4,113

 

Revolving Line of Credit

 

4,500

 

 

 

Current Portion of Royalty Obligation

 

1,875

 

 

2,000

 

Current Portion of Long-Term Debt

 

1,000

 

 

1,000

 

Current Liability – Excess Royalty Payment Due

 

301

 

 

235

 

Income Taxes Payable

 

1,169

 

 

323

 

Deferred Revenue

 

281

 

 

262

 

Total Current Liabilities

 

22,521

 

 

20,035

 

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Long-Term Debt, net of current portion

 

7,917

 

 

8,154

 

Royalty Obligation, net of current portion

 

3,611

 

 

4,361

 

Lease Liability, net of current portion

 

627

 

 

808

 

Income Taxes Payable

 

399

 

 

399

 

Deferred Tax Liabilities

 

127

 

 

186

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

35,202

 

 

33,943

 

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Common Stock

 

533

 

 

528

 

Additional Paid-in Capital

 

60,347

 

 

59,692

 

Retained Earnings

 

57,523

 

 

56,514

 

Treasury Stock

 

(34,223

)

 

(33,974

)

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, net of tax

 

(3,084

)

 

(1,748

)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

81,096

 

 

81,012

 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

116,298

 

$

114,955

 

ASTRONOVA, INC.
Revenue and Segment Operating Profit
In Thousands
(Unaudited)
 
Revenue Segment Operating Profit Revenue Segment Operating Profit
Three Months Ended Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021

Product Identification

$

23,382

 

$

23,492

 

$

1,644

 

$

4,406

 

$

45,106

 

$

46,590

 

$

3,058

 

$

7,134

 

Test & Measurement

 

8,877

 

6,353

 

2,162

 

 

1,710

 

18,163

 

12,333

 

4,072

 

 

2,060

Total

$

32,259

 

$

29,845

 

 

3,806

 

 

6,116

 

$

63,269

 

$

58,923

 

 

7,130

 

 

9,194

 

Corporate Expenses

 

2,571

 

 

2,664

 

 

5,131

 

 

5,008

 

Operating Income

 

1,235

 

 

3,452

 

 

1,999

 

 

4,186

 

Other Income (Expense), net

 

(431

)

 

4,266

 

 

(710

)

 

3,897

 

Income Before Income Taxes

 

804

 

 

7,718

 

 

1,289

 

 

8,083

 

Income Tax Provision

 

220

 

 

699

 

 

280

 

 

471

 

Net Income

$

584

 

$

7,019

 

$

1,009

 

$

7,612

 

ASTRONOVA, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP – Gross Profit
Amounts in Thousands
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021
Gross Profit − GAAP

$

11,382

$

12,716

 

$

22,111

$

23,603

 

 
Employee Retention Credit, net

$

 

$

(1,641

)

$

 

$

(1,641

)

 
Gross Profit − Non-GAAP

$

11,382

 

$

11,075

 

$

22,111

 

$

21,962

 

ASTRONOVA, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP – Operating Expenses
Amounts in Thousands
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021
Operating Expenses − GAAP

$

10,147

$

9,264

$

20,112

$

19,417

 
Employee Retention Credit, net

$

 

$

489

 

$

 

$

489

 

 
Operating Expenses − Non-GAAP

$

10,147

 

$

9,753

 

$

20,112

 

$

19,906

 

ASTRONOVA, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP – Operating Income
Amounts in Thousands
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021
Operating Income − GAAP

$

1,235

$

3,452

 

$

1,999

$

4,186

 

 
Employee Retention Credit, net

$

 

$

(2,130

)

$

 

$

(2,130

)

 
Operating Income − Non-GAAP

$

1,235

 

$

1,322

 

$

1,999

 

$

2,056

 

ASTRONOVA, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP – Net Income
Amounts in Thousands
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021
Net Income − GAAP

$

584

$

7,019

 

$

1,009

$

7,612

 

 
Employee Retention Credit, net

$

 

$

(1,615

)

$

 

$

(1,615

)

 
PPP Loan Forgiveness

$

 

$

(4,426

)

$

 

$

(4,426

)

 
Net Income − Non-GAAP

$

584

 

$

978

 

$

1,009

 

$

1,571

 

ASTRONOVA, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP – Diluted Earnings Per Share
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021
Diluted Earnings Per Share − GAAP

$

0.08

$

0.96

 

$

0.14

$

1.04

 

 
Employee Retention Credit, net

$

 

$

(0.22

)

$

 

$

(0.22

)

 
PPP Loan Forgiveness

$

 

$

(0.60

)

$

 

$

(0.60

)

 
Diluted Earnings Per Share − Non-GAAP

$

0.08

 

$

0.13

 

$

0.14

 

$

0.22

 

ASTRONOVA, INC.
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA
Amounts in Thousands
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021

Net Income − GAAP

$

584

 

$

7,019

 

$

1,009

 

$

7,612

 

Interest Expense

 

210

 

171

 

 

385

 

392

 

Income Tax Expense

 

220

 

 

699

 

 

280

 

 

471

 

Depreciation/Amortization

 

908

 

 

849

 

 

1,820

 

 

2,276

 

EBITDA

$

1,922

 

$

8,738

 

$

3,494

 

$

10,751

 

Employee Retention Credit

 

 

 

(1,615

)

 

 

 

(1,615

)

PPP Loan Forgiveness

 

 

 

(4,426

)

 

 

 

(4,426

)

Income Tax Expense – Employee Retention Credit

 

 

 

(515

)

 

 

 

(515

)

Income Tax Expense – PPP Loan Forgiveness

 

 

 

(40

)

 

 

 

(40

)

EBITDA – Less CARES Act Items

$

1,922

 

$

2,142

 

$

3,494

 

$

4,155

 

ASTRONOVA, INC.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
Amounts in Thousands
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021

Net Income − GAAP

$

584

 

$

7,019

 

$

1,009

 

$

7,612

 

Interest Expense

 

210

 

171

 

 

385

 

392

 

Income Tax Expense

 

220

 

 

699

 

 

280

 

 

471

 

Depreciation/Amortization

 

908

 

 

849

 

 

1,820

 

 

2,276

 

Share-Based Compensation

 

235

 

 

469

 

 

572

 

 

947

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

2,157

 

$

9,207

 

$

4,066

 

$

11,698

 

Net Income – Employee Retention Credit

 

 

 

(1,615

)

 

 

 

(1,615

)

Net Income – PPP Loan Forgiveness

 

 

 

(4,426

)

 

 

 

(4,426

)

Income Tax Expense – Employee Retention Credit

 

 

 

(515

)

 

 

 

(515

)

Income Tax Expense – PPP Loan Forgiveness

 

 

 

(40

)

 

 

 

(40

)

Adjusted EBITDA – Less CARES Act Items

$

2,157

 

$

2,611

 

$

4,066

 

$

5,102

 

ASTRONOVA, INC.
Reconciliation of Segment GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Income
Amounts in Thousands
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021 July 30, 2022 July 31, 2021
Product Identification Test & Measurement Total Product Identification Test & Measurement Total Product Identification Test & Measurement Total Product Identification Test & Measurement Total
Segment Operating Profit – GAAP

$

1,644

$

2,162

$

3,806

$

4,406

 

$

1,710

 

$

6,116

 

$

3,058

$

4,072

$

7,130

$

7,134

 

$

2,060

 

$

9,194

 

 
Employee Retention Credit, net

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

(1,430

)

$

(802

)

$

(2,232

)

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

(1,430

)

$

(802

)

$

(2,232

)

 
Segment Operating Profit – Non-GAAP

$

1,644

 

$

2,162

 

$

3,806

 

$

2,976

 

$

908

 

$

3,884

 

$

3,058

 

$

4,072

 

$

7,130

 

$

5,705

 

$

1,258

 

$

6,963

 

 

Contacts

Scott Solomon

Senior Vice President

Sharon Merrill Associates, Inc.

(857) 383-2409

ALOT@investorrelations.com

