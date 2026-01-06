Astronics Corporation to Webcast Presentations at the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference and the CJS Securities 26th Annual New Ideas Conference

EAST AURORA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) (“Astronics” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of advanced technologies and products to the global aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries, announced today that Peter J. Gundermann, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Nancy L. Hedges, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host meetings and a presentation at two upcoming events: the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference and the CJS Securities 26th Annual "New Ideas for the New Year" virtual conference.

Investor Conference Details:

January 13, 2026 : The 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York, NY. Management will host in-person, one-on-one meetings and webcast the presentation at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the event, as well as a replay, will be available here.

January 14, 2026: CJS Securities 26th Annual "New Ideas for the New Year" virtual conference. Management will virtually host one-on-one meetings and webcast a presentation/fireside chat at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the event, as well as a replay, will be available here.

About Astronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense, and other mission-critical industries with proven innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military branches, completion centers, and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. The Company’s strategy is to increase its value by developing technologies and capabilities that provide innovative solutions to its targeted markets.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

