Astranis and MB Group Partner to Deliver Sovereign Connectivity to Oman

Launch of first dedicated satellite in 2026 to anchor regional communications infrastructure

SAN FRANCISCO & MUSCAT, Oman--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astranis, the leader in small geostationary communications satellites, and The MB Group, a leading Oman-based conglomerate, today announced a strategic agreement for Oman’s first dedicated MicroGEO satellite. The satellite is contracted as part of Astranis’ Block 3 launch later this year.

This collaboration marks a major expansion of satellite broadband capacity across key markets in the Middle East, bringing reliable, high-performance connectivity to governments, enterprises, and communities. The contract with Astranis is part of a $200 million investment made by MB Group towards Oman’s Vision 2040 programs in this sector, which includes the dedicated MicroGEO satellite, ground stations, and other infrastructure investments. Astranis’ dedicated network will provide the Sultanate with sovereign control over its digital infrastructure.

“We’re entering a new era of satellite connectivity with Astranis,” said Usama Al Barwani, Vice Chairperson of MB LLC. “This strategic collaboration supports Oman Vision 2040 to deliver resilient, high-performance infrastructure necessary for a digital-first country, empowering our government, our enterprises, and our people. For MB Group it marks our continued journey not only in diversification of the group but to embrace cutting-edge technology. Harnessing these wider opportunities through using AI tools from global IoT monitoring to uninterrupted in-flight streaming.”

“It’s an honor to partner with The MB Group to expand sovereign connectivity in this region, starting in Oman. Our objective has always been to deliver dedicated satellite capacity where it can make the biggest difference,” said John Gedmark, CEO of Astranis. “This agreement accelerates critical connectivity to Oman and in key regional markets.”

With this deal, The MB Group joins a growing roster of global partners adopting Astranis’s next-generation high-orbit solutions to drive digital transformation and network resiliency.

About Astranis

Astranis builds advanced satellites for high orbits, expanding humanity’s reach into the solar system. Today Astranis satellites provide dedicated, secure networks to highly-sophisticated customers across the globe— large enterprises, sovereign governments, and the US military.

With five satellites on orbit and many more set to launch soon, the company is servicing a backlog of more than $1 billion of commercial contracts. Astranis is the preferred satellite communications partner for buyers with stringent requirements for uptime, data security, network visibility, and customization.

Astranis has raised over $800 million from some of the world’s best investors, from Andreessen Horowitz to Blackrock and Fidelity, and employs a team of 500 engineers and entrepreneurs. Astranis designs, builds, and operates its satellites out of its 153,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Northern California, USA.

About the MB Group

MB LLC (Mohammed Al Barwani LLC) is a multinational group of companies with operations and subsidiaries in more than 20 countries across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, South Asia, and Australia.

The company was established in 1982 as MB Trading; the Group has grown into a diversified international organization. Its subsidiaries operate across a wide range of sectors, including oil & gas exploration and production, integrated drilling and oilfield services, marine engineering, mining and mineral exploration and production, aviation, manufacturing and trading, real estate development, and strategic investments.

Today, MB LLC employs more than 4,000 professionals representing 54 nationalities across four continents. The Group’s diverse and highly skilled workforce is united by a commitment to excellence, innovation, and operational integrity, enabling MB LLC to successfully meet the demands of the complex and highly competitive oil & gas, manufacturing, and mining industries.

Astranis Press Contact:

Kati Dahm

press@astranis.com

MB Group Press Contact:

Ammar Al Naaimi

ammar.naaimi@mbholdingco.com