Astra Ships 110 Satellite Engines, Focuses on 2026 Test Flight of New Rocket

Milestone year: $45M 2025 Revenue, Breakeven EBITDA, 100% Satellite Engine Mission Reliability

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#adastra--Astra today announced it has shipped 110 satellite engine systems since January 1, 2025, surpassing a key operating milestone set when the company went private in 2024. The achievement reflects a step-change in production scale and execution discipline, accomplished while Astra continued to develop its new rocket and mobile launch system to support a 2026 test flight.

2025 highlights (by the numbers):

110 satellite engine systems shipped since January 1, 2025

$45M 2025 GAAP revenue forecast (700% growth over 2024)

Breakeven EBITDA in 2025 ($62M improvement over 2024)

100% mission reliability to date with all deployed systems performing nominally

$13M in contracts closed in Q4 2025 representing 36 additional systems scheduled for delivery in 2026

“ Astra's execution in 2025 validated the operating model we built when we took the company private: disciplined execution, efficient use of capital, and the ability to scale production without slowing new product development,” said Chris Kemp, Founder and CEO of Astra. “ Shipping 100 systems in nine months proves we can industrialize space-qualified hardware with reliability and repeatability — and do it with real operational leverage. We’re applying that same cadence and manufacturing rigor to our new rocket, expanding Astra’s capability for national security missions and for commercial customers who demand predictable delivery at scale.”

Astra shipped the 110 systems with a team of approximately 100 employees, reflecting operating leverage driven by tighter process gating, increased automation, and execution discipline across manufacturing, test, and supply chain. All systems are designed, manufactured, and tested at Astra’s Alameda, California facility.

“ Manufacturing execution isn’t a back-office function — it’s the moat,” said Karash Turpin, Head of Manufacturing and Operations. “ The output jump came from relentless focus: repeatable work instructions, stronger traceability, configuration control, and faster closure loops. Those same habits are now being applied directly to Rocket 4.”

Astra Satellite Engines: Scaled, Flight-proven, and Expanding

Astra satellite engines provide precision propulsion and attitude control for satellites across multiple orbits. With the 100-unit milestone achieved, Astra is now focused on further improving throughput, reducing costs, and maximizing on-orbit performance.

Astra Focused on 2026 Test Flight of New Rocket

In parallel with satellite engine scale-up, Astra advanced development of its new rocket system and its mobile, containerized spaceport designed for deployment flexibility and mission-driven responsiveness. In 2025, Astra progressed major subsystems across propulsion, avionics, structures, software, and ground systems, including:

Completion of two dozen+ first-stage engine test campaigns, including 30+ second tests, feeding updated performance models and mass/efficiency improvements

Avionics build-and-test progress across the controller, stage computer, and power management systems

Vehicle design maturity progressing to approximately ~75% first-stage design completion and 90%+ upper-stage design completion

Software-in-the-loop execution through key flight events and autonomous flight safety computer qualification testing completed

Initial mobile spaceport design completed, supported by structural analysis to fit within a shipping container and withstand launch loads

Astra welcomed Dr. Alan Weston as Head of Launch in March 2025 to lead the program toward its next flight phase.

Capital-efficient Growth and Strategic Capital Formation

Astra’s 2025 performance demonstrates a capital-efficient model: scaling production, achieving breakeven EBITDA, and progressing a new orbital launch system in parallel. To support its next phase of growth, Astra has engaged Nasdaq Private Markets and Siebert as advisors in connection with a private capital raise and broader capital strategy.

About Astra

Astra is a U.S. space technology company building launch and satellite propulsion systems to deliver and support responsive, repeatable access to orbit. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Alameda, California, Astra became the fastest company in history to reach orbit — just five years from founding. Astra designs, manufactures, and tests space-qualified hardware with manufacturing rigor and disciplined execution—scaling propulsion production with flight-proven satellite engine systems. In parallel, Astra is advancing a new rocket system and a mobile, containerized spaceport built for tactically responsive launch operations, supported by Department of War contracts. Astra completed a take-private transaction in July 2024 to accelerate execution with long-term focus.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future product improvements, development timelines, test and flight plans, customer deliveries, contracts, and potential financing activities. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties including technical development risk, regulatory and licensing timelines, supplier and manufacturing execution, market and customer demand, and financing conditions. Astra undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any securities offering, if pursued, would be made only through definitive documentation and in accordance with applicable law.

For more information, visit astra.com or follow Astra on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram.

Media Contact

Katie Clark

kclark@astra.com