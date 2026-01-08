Astound Business Solutions Names Paul Koss President of Sales

Veteran Telecom Leader to Drive Customer-Centric Growth Across National Sales Organization

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astound Business Solutions, an award-winning, nationwide provider of high-capacity and secure connectivity for business customers, today announced the promotion of Paul Koss to President of Sales. In this role, Koss will lead all sales channels and sales engineering functions for Astound Business Solutions across the United States, with a focus on helping customers solve complex network challenges through custom-built solutions.

Koss previously served as Senior Vice President of Business Solutions at Astound, where he oversaw commercial strategy and helped expand the company’s presence in key markets, including subsea, data center, media, and enterprise connectivity. With more than two decades of experience in telecommunications, he brings deep expertise in building and operating networks, as well as a strong track record of developing high-performing teams.

“Paul is a builder — of businesses, of networks and of trust,” said Patrick Knorr, Chief Commercial Officer for Astound Business Solutions. “He has been instrumental in expanding our custom network capabilities, from subsea backhaul to media and data center connectivity, and he leads with a clear focus on listening to customers first. His promotion to President of Sales reflects both his impact on our growth to date and our confidence in his ability to guide our commercial fiber business to new heights.”

In his new role, Koss will oversee all aspects of Astound’s sales organization, including strategy, go-to-market execution, sales operations and sales engineering. He will also continue to work closely with some of Astound’s largest customers, helping them align their network infrastructure with evolving business needs across cloud, AI, media and mission-critical applications.

“From the beginning of my career, I’ve believed that everything starts with listening to the customer,” said Paul Koss, President of Sales for Astound Business Solutions. “Astound’s greatest strength is our ability to build networks around real customer problems, whether that’s connecting data centers in diverse ways, delivering live sports with no room for downtime, or engineering complex subsea backhaul routes. I’m honored to lead a team that shares that mindset and excited to continue growing the partnerships that our business is built on.”

Koss began his career in operations, focusing on systems, processes, and customer experience, before moving into commercial leadership roles. Prior to Astound Business Solutions, he led centralized operations and later commercial operations at Wave, one of the companies that ultimately became part of Astound. He has since played a key role in developing Astound’s subsea backhaul capabilities on the West Coast, building custom network solutions for data center operators, and expanding the company’s work with media and sports customers seeking highly resilient, low-latency infrastructure.

About Astound Business Solutions

Astound Business Solutions provides IT leaders with high-capacity, secure connectivity for their mission-critical applications while increasing overall agility and responsiveness. A part of Astound Broadband, the award-winning national telecommunications provider offers advanced solutions delivered over a diverse, carrier-grade network that provides the speed, bandwidth, and reliability businesses need to support growing data demands. With coast-to-coast connectivity to over 75,000 business customers, Astound Business Solutions maintains a local, customer-centric approach, with dedicated industry experts on-hand around the clock to help businesses stay on top of today’s evolving IT technology and remain competitive in their markets.

Media Contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates

Louise Smith

1-866-695-3629 ext. 6