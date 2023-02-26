Astella Launch 5G Infrastructure Software Products at Mobile World Congress 2023

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Astella Technologies Limited (Astella) is going to showcase with live demonstration a newly launched commercial-grade 5G infrastructure software products including the 5G core network and 5G integrated small cells for both sub-6 and mmWave frequency bands in the Mobile World Congress 2023 being held in Barcelona from 27 February to 2 March 2023.

The demonstration showcases the Astella 5G end-to-end network connected with the commercial phone for live data streaming and achieving over gigabits per second system throughput. The Astella 5G end-to-end network consists of a 5G standalone (SA) core network and two 5G integrated small cells operating at both sub-6 and mmWave frequency bands. The commercial phone attached to both cells simultaneously with NR-NR Dual Connectivity (NR-DC) connection.

The mmWave integrated small cell operates at the 28GHz carrier frequency with 400MHz system bandwidth, 2 transmit and 2 receive antennas, providing the very high-speed and low latency traffics. The sub-6 integrated small cell offloads the 5G control plane messages and provides a basic 5G coverage. The RF quality is monitored by a Keysight N9020B analyser and the 5G modulated signal is decoded by the Keysight Vector Signal Analysis (VSA) software.

Astella 5G software is a commercial-grade 5G software stack including low-PHY, high PHY and higher layers software supporting the O-RAN architecture. It has been successfully integrated with various telecom-grade O-RAN hardware, passing the product certifications for both public and private networks. Astella 5G software has been deployed in various of commercial 5G products such as

5G integrated small cells (ISC) for both sub-6 and mmWave bands

5G distribution unit (DU) supporting multiple component carriers or high order MIMO.

5G Layer 1 acceleration card with complete Layer 1 offloading on NXP baseband SoC

5G O-RU with high performance digital front end (DFE)

Enabled by Astella 5G software, our clients are able to quickly launch and deploy their commercial-grade, cost competitive and high performance products in public or private networks. Astella also enables the design customizations for new 5G applications such as 5G positioning, 5G industrial internet of things (IoT) and 5G mission critical communications etc.

Astella 5G software is based on the building blocks from a growing partners ecosystem. In particular,

NXP® Layerscape® Access LA12xx family of programmable 5G baseband processors, along with its high-performance Arm®-based multicore communications processing platform (LX2160) as the 5G base-station platforms.

ASTRI 5G baseband and 5G core network technologies as a foundation of Astella 5G software products and with continuous evolutions.

Metanoia low power 2×2 5G RF Sub-6GHz RF Transceiver, the MT3812, which supports up to 200 MHz bandwidth for 5G integrated small cells, Radio Units and CPEs Systems.

YTTEK 5G mmWave Front End Module (FEM) for mmWave integrated small cells based on the Anokiwave RFICs that supports 2T2R and 400MHz system bandwidth.

GENEViSiO PAC-01x series 5G DU acceleration card based on NXP® Layerscape® baseband processors, providing multiple 10/25GbE IEEE1588 interfaces for both backhaul and up to four 4T4R 100Mhz O-RAN RUs.

Ampere® Altra® multi core server processors, up to 128 Armv8.2 cores with up to 3.0 GHz frequency, suitable for scalable 5G deployment applications such as 5G Core Network, Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) and Centralized Unit (CU) and Layer 2/Layer 3 processing with baseband acceleration cards.

Capgemini Engineering commercial 5G Layer 2/Layer 3 protocol stack.

Dr Eric Tsang, CEO of Astella Technologies Limited, said “Astella is now expanding the collaborations with all the 5G industry leaders to develop commercial-grade, competitive and high performance 5G solutions. We are pleased to see our customers are now deploying our technologies in the real networks. Astella is going to accelerate the commercialization with strong roadmap on the latest 5G technologies.”

Astella is presenting the live demonstration of the Astella 5G infrastructure software products in Anktion’s booth located at Hall 7 stand 7G79. Our ecosystem partners are also demonstrating their latest products with Astella 5G software in the MWC event separately. Please email us at events@astellatech.com to schedule physical or virtual meetings.

Contacts

