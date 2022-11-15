AST SpaceMobile Provides Third Quarter 2022 Business Update

MIDLAND, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ASTS #deployment—AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“AST SpaceMobile”) (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones, today is providing its business update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
“The successful unfolding of BlueWalker 3 is a major step forward for our patented space-based cellular broadband technology and paves the way for the ongoing production of our BlueBird satellites,” said Abel Avellan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AST SpaceMobile. “In completing this deployment, as well as the other learnings from stowing, launching, operating, testing and flying the satellite over the last 2 months, we feel confident in our architecture and do not foresee any major changes to the architecture of our Block 1 satellites.”
Business Update
Progress with our BlueWalker 3 test satellite
- Completed the successful launch of the BlueWalker 3 (“BW3”) test satellite from Cape Canaveral, FL
- Acquired control of the BlueWalker 3 test satellite shortly after deployment and implemented Telemetry, Tracking and Control protocols for operations control of the satellite
- Successfully unfolded the largest communications array ever deployed on a commercial Low Earth Orbit satellite
- Completed validation of key aspects of our satellite architecture after two months of in-orbit operation
Industrialization of our SpaceMobile constellation
- Plan to launch five Block 1 BlueBird satellites in late 2023
- Continued to ramp up the assembly, testing and implementation processes at our Site 2 facility in Midland to build five Block 1 BlueBird satellites
- Grew portfolio of patent and patent pending claims to more than 2,600 worldwide as of November 14, 2022 compared to the 2,400 discussed at our last earnings call
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
- Ended the third quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $199.5 million
- Total operating expenses increased by $6.7 million to $42.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to $35.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, due to a $4.4 million increase in research and development costs and $2.5 million increase in engineering services offset by a $0.2 million decrease in general and administrative costs
- As of September 30, 2022, the Company incurred $92.1 million of capitalized costs (including launch costs and non-recurring engineering costs) related to the assembly, testing and deployment of the BlueWalker 3 test satellite
- As of September 30, 2022, the Company incurred approximately $43.5 million of capitalized property and equipment costs primarily related to the Texas facilities, satellite antennas, satellite parts assembly and test equipment, and leasehold improvements
- Completed the sale of 51% interest in NanoAvionika UAB (“Nano”) for net proceeds of $26.7 million
- Issued shares of Class A common stock under the Common Stock Purchase Agreement and Equity Distribution Agreement for net proceeds of $17.0 million
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. For more information, follow AST SpaceMobile on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Watch this video for an overview of the SpaceMobile mission.
|
AST SPACEMOBILE, INC.
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|
|
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
198,869
|
|
|
$
|
321,787
|
|
Restricted cash (1)
|
|
|
660
|
|
|
|
2,750
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
2,173
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
1,412
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
5,650
|
|
|
|
2,831
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
20,127
|
|
|
|
4,850
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
225,306
|
|
|
|
335,803
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlueWalker 3 satellite – construction in progress
|
|
|
92,094
|
|
|
|
67,615
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
43,543
|
|
|
|
28,327
|
|
Total property and equipment, net
|
|
|
135,637
|
|
|
|
95,942
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
|
|
7,901
|
|
|
|
7,991
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
3,641
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
17,424
|
|
|
|
559
|
|
Total other non-current assets
|
|
|
25,325
|
|
|
|
12,191
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
$
|
386,268
|
|
|
$
|
443,936
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
9,546
|
|
|
$
|
6,638
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
10,837
|
|
|
|
7,469
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
6,636
|
|
Current operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
803
|
|
|
|
634
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
21,186
|
|
|
|
21,377
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Warrant liabilities
|
|
|
56,390
|
|
|
|
58,062
|
|
Non-current operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
7,195
|
|
|
|
7,525
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
4,820
|
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
89,591
|
|
|
|
91,964
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A Common Stock, $.0001 par value; 800,000,000 shares authorized; 54,369,296 and 51,730,904 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Class B Common Stock, $.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 51,636,922 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Class C Common Stock, $.0001 par value; 125,000,000 shares authorized; 78,163,078 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
185,435
|
|
|
|
171,155
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(271
|
)
|
|
|
(433
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(93,872
|
)
|
|
|
(70,461
|
)
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
205,367
|
|
|
|
251,693
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
296,677
|
|
|
|
351,972
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
$
|
386,268
|
|
|
$
|
443,936
|
|
(1)
|
As of September 30, 2022, restricted cash of $0.7 million represents deposits against the bank guaranty issued to the landlord for lease of a property. As of December 31, 2021, restricted cash of $2.8 million represented deposits with a bank to exclusively use for capital improvements at the Company’s facility in Texas, United States.
|
AST SPACEMOBILE, INC.
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
4,168
|
|
|
$
|
2,450
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,825
|
|
|
$
|
6,185
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)
|
|
|
2,525
|
|
|
|
2,103
|
|
|
|
|
6,714
|
|
|
|
4,122
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
1,643
|
|
|
|
347
|
|
|
|
|
7,111
|
|
|
|
2,063
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Engineering services
|
|
|
14,492
|
|
|
|
8,026
|
|
|
|
|
38,208
|
|
|
|
18,757
|
|
|
General and administrative costs
|
|
|
12,916
|
|
|
|
9,331
|
|
|
|
|
37,634
|
|
|
|
24,031
|
|
|
Research and development costs
|
|
|
13,543
|
|
|
|
4,888
|
|
|
|
|
30,969
|
|
|
|
15,491
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
1,172
|
|
|
|
867
|
|
|
|
|
3,457
|
|
|
|
2,049
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
42,123
|
|
|
|
23,112
|
|
|
|
|
110,268
|
|
|
|
60,328
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) gain on remeasurement of warrant liabilities
|
|
|
(15,897
|
)
|
|
|
39,401
|
|
|
|
|
1,669
|
|
|
|
(2,276
|
)
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
24,875
|
|
|
|
184
|
|
|
|
|
24,211
|
|
|
|
156
|
|
|
Total other income (expense), net
|
|
|
8,978
|
|
|
|
39,585
|
|
|
|
|
25,880
|
|
|
|
(2,120
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) income before income tax expense
|
|
|
(31,502
|
)
|
|
|
16,820
|
|
|
|
|
(77,277
|
)
|
|
|
(60,385
|
)
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
550
|
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
|
|
747
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
Net (loss) income before allocation to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
(32,052
|
)
|
|
|
16,804
|
|
|
|
|
(78,024
|
)
|
|
|
(60,458
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
(22,286
|
)
|
|
|
12,689
|
|
|
|
|
(54,613
|
)
|
|
|
(33,015
|
)
|
|
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
(9,766
|
)
|
|
$
|
4,115
|
|
|
|
$
|
(23,411
|
)
|
|
$
|
(27,443
|
)
|
|
Net (loss) income per share of common stock attributable to common stockholders (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.45
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.31
|
)
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.45
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.31
|
)
|
|
Weighted average shares used in computing net (loss) income per share of common stock (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
53,233,552
|
|
|
|
51,729,704
|
|
|
|
|
52,292,972
|
|
|
|
51,729,704
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
53,233,552
|
|
|
|
51,839,841
|
|
|
|
|
52,292,972
|
|
|
|
51,729,704
|
|
|
(1)
|
Earnings per share information excludes earnings for the periods prior to the Business Combination, as it resulted in values that would not be meaningful to the users of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
|
AST SPACEMOBILE, INC.
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest
|
|
$
|
(32,052
|
)
|
|
$
|
16,804
|
|
|
$
|
(78,024
|
)
|
|
$
|
(60,458
|
)
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
|
|
(1,267
|
)
|
|
|
(220
|
)
|
|
|
(1,865
|
)
|
|
|
(494
|
)
|
Total other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(1,267
|
)
|
|
|
(220
|
)
|
|
|
(1,865
|
)
|
|
|
(494
|
)
|
Total comprehensive loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
(33,319
|
)
|
|
|
16,584
|
|
|
|
(79,889
|
)
|
|
|
(60,952
|
)
|
Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
(23,083
|
)
|
|
|
12,490
|
|
|
|
(55,915
|
)
|
|
|
(33,283
|
)
|
Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
(10,236
|
)
|
|
$
|
4,094
|
|
|
$
|
(23,974
|
)
|
|
$
|
(27,669
|
)
|
AST SPACEMOBILE, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
$
|
(78,024
|
)
|
|
$
|
(60,458
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss before noncontrolling interest to cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on sale of Nano
|
|
|
|
(24,646
|
)
|
|
|
–
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
3,457
|
|
|
|
2,049
|
|
(Gain) loss on remeasurement of warrant liabilities
|
|
|
|
(1,669
|
)
|
|
|
2,276
|
|
Non-cash lease expense
|
|
|
|
364
|
|
|
|
505
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
7,093
|
|
|
|
1,899
|
|
Issuance of common stock for commitment shares
|
|
|
|
332
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
(2,241
|
)
|
|
|
710
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
|
(20,444
|
)
|
|
|
(2,700
|
)
|
Inventory
|
|
|
|
(2,461
|
)
|
|
|
(282
|
)
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
12,259
|
|
|
|
(1,069
|
)
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
|
(323
|
)
|
|
|
(354
|
)
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
|
2,395
|
|
|
|
1,662
|
|
Other assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
(17,516
|
)
|
|
|
(2,850
|
)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
|
(121,424
|
)
|
|
|
(58,612
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
|
|
(20,685
|
)
|
|
|
(11,293
|
)
|
BlueWalker 3 satellite – construction in process
|
|
|
|
(25,165
|
)
|
|
|
(29,201
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of Nano, net of cash deconsolidated and transaction costs
|
|
|
|
26,036
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
(19,814
|
)
|
|
|
(40,494
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
|
|
|
16,994
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Proceeds from business combination
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
456,420
|
|
Direct and incremental costs incurred for the Business Combination
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
(39,542
|
)
|
Issuance of incentive units under employee stock plan
|
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
|
Warrant exercises
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Proceeds from debt
|
|
|
|
230
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
|
17,298
|
|
|
|
416,878
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
(1,068
|
)
|
|
|
(159
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
|
(125,008
|
)
|
|
|
317,613
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
|
|
|
324,537
|
|
|
|
42,777
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
|
|
$
|
199,529
|
|
|
$
|
360,390
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash transactions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of construction in process in accounts payable
|
|
|
$
|
3,966
|
|
|
$
|
2,266
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable
|
|
|
|
755
|
|
|
|
1,306
|
|
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
|
1,129
|
|
|
|
–
|
