AST SpaceMobile Provides Second Quarter 2022 Business Update

MIDLAND, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ASTS #launch—AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“AST SpaceMobile”) (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones, today is providing its business update for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
“We are thrilled to be on-site at Cape Canaveral, FL, taking our BlueWalker 3 test satellite through final preparations and continuation of testing for the upcoming planned launch to low Earth Orbit in early to mid-September,” said Abel Avellan, Chairman and CEO of AST SpaceMobile. “Alongside this milestone, the team is hard at work in preparing our Texas headquarters and extension facility for future production of our initial BlueBird satellites.”
Business Highlights
- Completed final assembly, integration, and ground transportation of the BlueWalker 3 test satellite to Cape Canaveral, FL, with an upcoming planned launch window for early to mid-September 1
- Once BlueWalker 3 is operational following in-orbit testing and configuration, testing is planned with MNOs and equipment providers on all 6 inhabited continents
- Next five satellites are under initial phase of component construction, with most of the design based on similar technology to BlueWalker 3, including FPGA (Field Programmable Gate Array), reaction wheels and antennas, with launch planned in late 2023
- Commercial agreements in place with suppliers for most components of the next five Block 1 BlueBird satellites and next generation satellites
- Announced a five-year 4G LTE/5G technology agreement with Nokia for the integration of Nokia’s AirScale System, which is planned to be offered as part of SpaceMobile’s MNO infrastructure
- Grew portfolio of patent- and patent-pending claims to more than 2,400 worldwide as of August 15, 2022, compared to more than 2,300 as of May 16, 2022
- Executed a definitive agreement to sell its majority ownership stake in NanoAvionika UAB. The transaction values NanoAvionika UAB at an enterprise valuation of €65 million and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, including required regulatory review; the Company expects to receive approximately $27 million in net proceeds at closing
Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
- Ended the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $202.4 million
- Total operating expenses increased by $2.7 million to $35.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $32.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, due to a $1.4 million increase in general and administrative costs, $0.9 million increase in research and development costs, $0.3 million increase in engineering services, and $0.1 million increase in depreciation and amortization
- As of June 30, 2022, the Company incurred $86.6 million of capitalized costs (including launch cost and non-recurring engineering costs) related to the construction and testing of the BlueWalker 3 test satellite
- As of June 30, 2022, the Company capitalized approximately $37.7 million in property and equipment primarily related to the Texas facilities, satellite antennas, test equipment, and leasehold improvements
1 The actual launch date remains subject to change and is contingent on a number of factors including, but not limited to testing, timely readiness of the launch vehicle and other unknowns including, but not limited to, weather conditions or technical problems.
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. For more information, follow AST SpaceMobile on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Watch this video for an overview of the SpaceMobile mission.
|
AST SPACEMOBILE, INC.
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|
|
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
202,371
|
|
|
$
|
321,787
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
2,750
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
3,569
|
|
|
|
2,173
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
3,520
|
|
|
|
1,412
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
7,020
|
|
|
|
2,831
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
16,446
|
|
|
|
4,850
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
232,926
|
|
|
|
335,803
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BlueWalker 3 satellite – construction in progress
|
|
|
86,584
|
|
|
|
67,615
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
37,725
|
|
|
|
28,327
|
|
Total property and equipment, net
|
|
|
124,309
|
|
|
|
95,942
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
|
|
7,731
|
|
|
|
7,991
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
3,355
|
|
|
|
3,641
|
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
16,543
|
|
|
|
559
|
|
Total other non-current assets
|
|
|
27,629
|
|
|
|
12,191
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
$
|
384,864
|
|
|
$
|
443,936
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
5,157
|
|
|
$
|
6,638
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
8,670
|
|
|
|
7,469
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
7,490
|
|
|
|
6,636
|
|
Current operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
858
|
|
|
|
634
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
22,175
|
|
|
|
21,377
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Warrant liabilities
|
|
|
40,495
|
|
|
|
58,062
|
|
Non-current operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
7,040
|
|
|
|
7,525
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
4,880
|
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
74,590
|
|
|
|
91,964
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class A Common Stock, $.0001 par value; 800,000,000 shares authorized; 51,945,785 and 51,730,904 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Class B Common Stock, $.0001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 51,636,922 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
Class C Common Stock, $.0001 par value; 125,000,000 shares authorized; 78,163,078 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
8
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
175,400
|
|
|
|
171,155
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(526
|
)
|
|
|
(433
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(84,106
|
)
|
|
|
(70,461
|
)
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
219,488
|
|
|
|
251,693
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
310,274
|
|
|
|
351,972
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
$
|
384,864
|
|
|
$
|
443,936
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AST SPACEMOBILE, INC.
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months
|
|
|
|
For the Six Months
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
7,264
|
|
|
$
|
2,773
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,658
|
|
|
$
|
3,735
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)
|
|
|
2,202
|
|
|
|
1,112
|
|
|
|
|
4,189
|
|
|
|
2,019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
5,062
|
|
|
|
1,661
|
|
|
|
|
5,469
|
|
|
|
1,716
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Engineering services
|
|
|
11,999
|
|
|
|
5,784
|
|
|
|
|
23,716
|
|
|
|
10,731
|
|
|
General and administrative costs
|
|
|
13,075
|
|
|
|
9,157
|
|
|
|
|
24,718
|
|
|
|
14,693
|
|
|
Research and development costs
|
|
|
9,145
|
|
|
|
9,589
|
|
|
|
|
17,426
|
|
|
|
10,603
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
1,185
|
|
|
|
567
|
|
|
|
|
2,285
|
|
|
|
1,182
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
35,404
|
|
|
|
25,097
|
|
|
|
|
68,145
|
|
|
|
37,209
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain (loss) on remeasurement of warrant liabilities
|
|
|
23,049
|
|
|
|
(41,677
|
)
|
|
|
|
17,567
|
|
|
|
(41,677
|
)
|
|
Other expense, net
|
|
|
(679
|
)
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
|
(664
|
)
|
|
|
(28
|
)
|
|
Total other income (expense), net
|
|
|
22,370
|
|
|
|
(41,677
|
)
|
|
|
|
16,903
|
|
|
|
(41,705
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before income tax expense
|
|
|
(7,972
|
)
|
|
|
(65,113
|
)
|
|
|
|
(45,773
|
)
|
|
|
(77,198
|
)
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
|
56
|
|
|
|
|
198
|
|
|
|
57
|
|
|
Net loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
(8,068
|
)
|
|
|
(65,169
|
)
|
|
|
|
(45,971
|
)
|
|
|
(77,255
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
(5,144
|
)
|
|
|
(45,191
|
)
|
|
|
|
(32,326
|
)
|
|
|
(45,697
|
)
|
|
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
(2,924
|
)
|
|
$
|
(19,978
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(13,645
|
)
|
|
$
|
(31,558
|
)
|
|
Net loss per share of common stock attributable to common stockholders (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.06
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.39
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.26
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.39
|
)
|
|
Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share of common stock (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
|
51,868,658
|
|
|
|
51,729,704
|
|
|
|
|
51,814,888
|
|
|
|
51,729,704
|
|
(1) Earnings per share information excludes earnings for the periods prior to the Business Combination, as it resulted in values that would not be meaningful to the users of these condensed consolidated financial statements. Refer to Note 14 in the Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) included in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 for further information.
|
AST SPACEMOBILE, INC.
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)
|
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest
|
|
$
|
(8,068
|
)
|
|
$
|
(65,169
|
)
|
|
$
|
(45,971
|
)
|
|
$
|
(77,255
|
)
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
|
|
(166
|
)
|
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
|
(598
|
)
|
|
|
(281
|
)
|
Total other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(166
|
)
|
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
|
(598
|
)
|
|
|
(281
|
)
|
Total comprehensive loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
(8,234
|
)
|
|
|
(65,185
|
)
|
|
|
(46,569
|
)
|
|
|
(77,536
|
)
|
Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
(5,289
|
)
|
|
|
(45,199
|
)
|
|
|
(32,831
|
)
|
|
|
(45,773
|
)
|
Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
(2,945
|
)
|
|
$
|
(19,986
|
)
|
|
$
|
(13,738
|
)
|
|
$
|
(31,763
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AST SPACEMOBILE, INC.
|
|
|
|
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss before allocation to noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
$
|
(45,971
|
)
|
|
$
|
(77,255
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss before noncontrolling interest to cash
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
2,285
|
|
|
|
1,182
|
|
(Gain) loss on remeasurement of warrant liabilities
|
|
|
|
(17,567
|
)
|
|
|
41,677
|
|
Non-cash lease expense
|
|
|
|
267
|
|
|
|
371
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
|
4,695
|
|
|
|
598
|
|
Issuance of common stock for commitment shares
|
|
|
|
190
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
(1,613
|
)
|
|
|
748
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
|
(16,332
|
)
|
|
|
(3,519
|
)
|
Inventory
|
|
|
|
(2,313
|
)
|
|
|
(1,163
|
)
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
|
2,838
|
|
|
|
112
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
|
(261
|
)
|
|
|
(220
|
)
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
|
1,393
|
|
|
|
1,828
|
|
Other assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
(16,116
|
)
|
|
|
(2,731
|
)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
|
(88,505
|
)
|
|
|
(38,372
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
|
|
(12,197
|
)
|
|
|
(6,998
|
)
|
BlueWalker 3 satellite – construction in process
|
|
|
|
(21,403
|
)
|
|
|
(11,600
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
(33,600
|
)
|
|
|
(18,598
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from business combination
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
456,420
|
|
Direct and incremental costs incurred for the Business Combination
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
(39,542
|
)
|
Proceeds from warrant exercises
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Proceeds from debt
|
|
|
|
230
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
|
263
|
|
|
|
416,878
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
(324
|
)
|
|
|
(73
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
|
(122,166
|
)
|
|
|
359,835
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
|
|
|
324,537
|
|
|
|
42,777
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
|
|
$
|
202,371
|
|
|
$
|
402,612
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash transactions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of construction in process in accounts payable
|
|
|
$
|
1,648
|
|
|
$
|
1,813
|
|
Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
517
|
|
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
|
272
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
