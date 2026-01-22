AST SpaceMobile Announces Timing of BlueBird 7 Orbital Launch, Advancing Direct-to-Device Cellular Broadband Connectivity

BlueBird 7 launch is scheduled for late February on the upcoming New Glenn-3 mission from Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

The mission represents the first launch with New Glenn - its seven-meter fairing enables up to eight Block 2 BlueBirds per mission

AST SpaceMobile plans a multi-launcher campaign with one orbital launch every one to two months on average during 2026 and is on track to launch 45–60 satellites by the end of the year

MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ASTS #AST--AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (“AST SpaceMobile”) (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by everyday smartphones for commercial and government use, today announced the launch timing for its BlueBird 7 mission. The launch is scheduled for late February from Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Blue Origin’s New Glenn launch vehicle.

Identical to BlueBird 6, BlueBird 7 is the second satellite in AST SpaceMobile’s next-generation campaign. At nearly 2,400 square feet, it features the largest commercial communications array in low Earth orbit, 3.5 times larger than BlueBirds 1-5. Its unprecedented size and cutting-edge design, built on significant technical innovation and supported by more than 3,800 patent and patent-pending claims, enable peak data rates of up to 120 Mbps space-based broadband connectivity for voice, data, and streaming.

“ This launch advances our mission to bring space-based cellular broadband connectivity to everyday smartphones as we progress towards launching commercial services in 2026,” said Scott Wisniewski, President of AST SpaceMobile. “ BlueBird 7 moves us closer to delivering a new layer of cellular broadband connectivity for consumers, enterprises, and government customers worldwide.”

The next generation BlueBirds are designed to be compatible with all major launch vehicles. Future missions on New Glenn are expected to deliver up to 8 next generation BlueBirds per flight, with its seven-meter fairing enabling twice the payload volume of five-meter class commercial launch systems.

AST SpaceMobile’s mission is to enable 4G and 5G space-based cellular broadband for billions globally without requiring any changes to mobile devices. AST SpaceMobile is 95% vertically integrated, with all major manufacturing processes under U.S. control in Texas. The company operates nearly 500,000 square feet of manufacturing and operations facilities and employs a workforce of nearly 1,800 people.

AST SpaceMobile expects to invite members of its supportive shareholder community to attend an in-person launch event for the BlueBird 7 orbital launch mission. Details on participation requirements and how to apply will be shared closer to launch. Members of the public will be able to watch a live broadcast on the launch day on AST SpaceMobile's YouTube channel. The exact timing of orbital launch is subject to change based on a number of factors, including launch readiness of the launcher system, weather conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond our control.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio, and designed for both commercial and government applications. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to enable 4G and 5G space-based cellular broadband to every device, everywhere, for today’s nearly 6 billion mobile subscribers globally. For more information, follow AST SpaceMobile on YouTube, X (Formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook. Watch this video for an overview of the SpaceMobile mission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of AST SpaceMobile to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “potential,” “projects,” “predicts,” “continue,” or “should,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside AST SpaceMobile’s control and are difficult to predict.

Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) expectations regarding AST SpaceMobile’s strategies and future financial performance, including AST’s future business plans or objectives, expected functionality of the SpaceMobile Service, anticipated timing of the launch of the Block 2 BlueBird satellites, anticipated demand and acceptance of mobile satellite services, prospective performance and commercial opportunities and competitors, the timing of obtaining regulatory approvals, ability to finance its research and development activities, commercial partnership acquisition and retention, products and services, pricing, marketing plans, operating expenses, market trends, revenues, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and AST SpaceMobile’s ability to invest in growth initiatives; (ii) the negotiation of definitive agreements with mobile network operators relating to the SpaceMobile Service that would supersede preliminary agreements and memoranda of understanding and the ability to enter into commercial agreements with other parties or government entities; (iii) the ability of AST SpaceMobile to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees and AST SpaceMobile’s responses to actions of its competitors and its ability to effectively compete; (iv) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (v) the possibility that AST SpaceMobile may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (vi) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against AST SpaceMobile; and (vii) other risks and uncertainties indicated in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including those in the Risk Factors section of AST SpaceMobile’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 3, 2025 and Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 12, 2025 and November 10, 2025.

AST SpaceMobile cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. AST SpaceMobile cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors in AST SpaceMobile’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 3, 2025 and Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 12, 2025 and November 10, 2025. AST SpaceMobile’s securities filings can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, AST SpaceMobile disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

