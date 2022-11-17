Assured Telematics Announces its Driver Safety Report is Coming Soon to Select Commercial Trucks With Lytx Factory-Installed Camera Solution

Company reveals new industry innovations powered by Assured Telematics to enhance on-road safety with intelligent data insights.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Assured Telematics (“ATI”), the industry leader in providing enterprise fleets with custom telematics solutions and applications, announced today that its Driver Safety Report will be available in early 2023 to all fleets with a factory-installed Lytx dash camera system on select commercial trucks. The Driver Safety Report, which has been custom developed by Assured Telematics, combines a fleet operator’s real-time telematics data from Geotab Inc. (“Geotab”) with the joint customer’s Lytx data to provide efficient insights on their drivers’ safety records. Safety-related telematics data includes, but isn’t limited to, speeding, aggressive driving, and seat belt usage, while Lytx’s camera solution provides data on mobile phone use while on-the-road, distracted driving, and “following too closely” occurrences.

By helping fleet operators use their data to create scorecards that are customized from dozens of driver-monitoring behaviors, fleet managers will know which drivers to reward or provide additional driver safety training to. Additionally, the report provides critical statistics on a per-incident and per-mileage basis, helping ensure fleet managers are not inadvertently singling out over-achievers or ignoring under-performers. Drivers can also receive their score directly within Geotab Drive, a mobile app for DVIR, HOS, and Driver ID. With reports integrated into Geotab’s platform along with an Excel chart, the Driver Safety Report makes it simple for fleets to keep up to date with their drivers’ safety performance.

“For over ten years, Assured Telematics and Lytx have partnered together to create seamless reporting experiences for fleet customers that use Lytx’s camera solution along with Geotab’s telematics platform,” explains Frank Pellitta, CEO of Assured Telematics. “Several years ago we were approached by multiple customers interested in having this Safety Scorecard Report. Assured Telematics developed a custom scorecard that used APIs from Geotab and Lytx – adding new integration between the two connected transportation industry leaders. We are thrilled to now offer this report to customers who have the select commercial truck models.”

According to Jeff Engle, Channel Sales Director at Lytx, “Assured Telematics and Lytx continue to make the process of deploying camera technology more seamless and simpler than ever before. As an aftermarket solution or from OEMs, fleet managers will have peace of mind knowing that on-road fleet safety is being prioritized, assessed, and communicated at all times.”

“The role of Geotab’s ecosystem is to inspire and foster collaboration and innovation. The integration efforts by Assured Telematics and Lytx showcase that when companies work together we can better address the needs of our customers,” said Stephen White, Sr. Business Development Manager, Heavy Truck at Geotab. “We are pleased that Geotab’s open API has once again been used to help create a fleet solution that is designed to help keep drivers safe while they are on the road.”

For details on the Driver Safety Report, contact Assured Telematics by visiting www.assuredtelematics.com.

About Assured Telematics



Since 2010, Assured Telematics (ATI) has paved the way in providing enterprise-level fleet management solutions across North America, helping customers achieve their goals through a dedicated partnership approach. As the number one Channel Partner to the world’s top telematics companies, Assured Telematics specializes in developing custom reports and unique fleet applications. To learn more or contact us, please visit www.assuredtelematics.com.

About Lytx



Lytx is the global leader in video safety and telematics. Our solutions harness the power of video to empower drivers and fleets to be safer and more efficient, productive, and profitable so they can thrive in today’s competitive environment. Through the Lytx platform, direct and reseller clients access our customizable services and programs spanning driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, ELD compliance, preventative maintenance, and fuel management. Using the world’s largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, we help protect and connect thousands of fleets and 1.6 million drivers in more than 60 countries worldwide. Lytx’s Surfsight® solution for resellers was built from the ground up as a premium product offered at a competitive price to help fleet managers with their day-to-day operational challenges. For more information about Lytx, visit www.lytx.com, @lytx on Twitter, LinkedIn, our Facebook page, or our YouTube channel.

Contacts

Media

Assured Telematics Media

Frank Pellitta



media@assured-telematics.com

Lytx Media



Jason Andersen



corpcomm@lytx.com

Geotab Media

Hanna Corrente



Manager, Strategic Communications & Public Affairs, Geotab



pr@geotab.com