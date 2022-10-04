Assured Guaranty Hires Eric Friedland as a Director on the Infrastructure Finance Team

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (AGM)* and Assured Guaranty Corp. (AGC)* are pleased to announce that Eric Friedland has joined the company as a Director on the Infrastructure Finance team in the Public Finance department. He reports to Lorne Potash, Managing Director of Infrastructure Finance.

In this role, Mr. Friedland will focus on origination and underwriting as a member of Assured Guaranty’s infrastructure finance team, developing opportunities for the company’s financial guaranty business.

“We look forward to Eric playing an important role in expanding our reach in the infrastructure market,” said Bill Hogan, Senior Managing Director and Head of Public Finance for Assured Guaranty. “His deep industry knowledge and experience are well-suited to pursue the growing opportunities in the U.S. infrastructure market.”

Mr. Friedland has over 30 years of municipal market experience in transaction origination, municipal research, underwriting and surveillance. He has extensive bond insurance experience, having worked for 15 years at AGM (then named Financial Security Assurance) as a director and member of the Public Finance group from 1993 to 2008. Most recently, he spent seven years as Director of Municipal Bond Research for Lord Abbott, after serving as a Fixed-Income Portfolio Manager and Director of Municipal Credit Research at Schroders Investment Management and as a Managing Director and Credit Officer in Fitch Ratings’ Public Finance group. Early in his career, he was a senior analyst at Moody’s Investors Service.

He earned a Master of Business Administration from Duke University, a Master of Science in Accounting from Northeastern University and Bachelor of Science from SUNY at Albany.

“We are very excited to welcome Eric back to Assured Guaranty,” said Lorne Potash, Managing Director of Infrastructure Finance. “Not only does he have a wealth of experience with key roles in the municipal market, but he also has historical knowledge and experience in our business. With the current opportunities in the infrastructure market, the timing couldn’t be better to add someone like Eric to our Infrastructure Finance team.”

“This is an incredible opportunity to join the industry leader in bond insurance and its outstanding Public Finance team,” said Mr. Friedland. “Assured Guaranty has a long, well-established reputation for helping to finance infrastructure development more cost-effectively while protecting bond investors from payment defaults and helping to reduce market value volatility risk. Assured Guaranty has proven its resilience through our time’s most challenging economic environments and I look forward to playing a part in its future success.”

*AGM and AGC are subsidiaries of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGL and, together with its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty). Through its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty provides credit enhancement products to the U.S. and international public finance, infrastructure, structured finance markets, and also provides asset management services. AGL is a publicly traded (NYSE: AGO) Bermuda-based holding company. More information on Assured Guaranty Ltd. and its subsidiaries can be found at AssuredGuaranty.com.

