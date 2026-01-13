Assurant to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

News Release on February 10, 2026; Live Audio Webcast on February 11, 2026

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a premier global protection company that safeguards and services connected devices, homes and automobiles in partnership with the world’s leading brands, will release fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, after the market closes. The news release will be available on Assurant's website at www.assurant.com. In conjunction with the news release, Assurant will host a conference call the following morning, Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be available to the public via live audio webcast.

Keith Demmings, President and Chief Executive Officer, Keith Meier, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Sean Moshier, Vice President, Investor Relations, will review fourth quarter and full year 2025 results during the call.

The live audio webcast, investor presentation and supplemental information will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of Assurant's website. An archived replay of the webcast also will be available shortly after the live event.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a premier global protection company that partners with the world’s leading brands to safeguard and service connected devices, homes and automobiles. As a Fortune 500 company operating in 21 countries, Assurant leverages data-driven technology solutions to provide exceptional customer experiences.

Learn more at assurant.com

Media Contact:

Julie Strider

Vice President, Corporate Communications

julie.strider@assurant.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Rebekah Biondo

Deputy CFO

rebekah.biondo@assurant.com

Sean Moshier

Vice President, Investor Relations

sean.moshier@assurant.com

Rachel Glascock

Director, Investor Relations

rachel.glascock@assurant.com