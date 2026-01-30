Assurant Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 per Common Share

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a premier global protection company that safeguards and services connected devices, homes and automobiles in partnership with the world’s leading brands, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on March 30, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 17, 2026.

Future dividend declarations will be made at the discretion of the Assurant Board of Directors and will be dependent upon the company’s earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, future prospects, regulatory restrictions, and other considerations.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a premier global protection company that partners with the world’s leading brands to safeguard and service connected devices, homes, and automobiles. As a Fortune 500 company operating in 21 countries, Assurant leverages data-driven technology solutions to provide exceptional customer experiences.

