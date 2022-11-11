Assurant Board of Directors Approves Common Stock Dividend Increase of 3%

Raises Quarterly Dividend by $0.02 to $0.70 per Common Share
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend increase of $0.02 to $0.70 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 19, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 28, 2022.
“We have a compelling strategy with strong business fundamentals, and we continue to be good stewards of our capital,” said Keith Demmings, President and CEO, Assurant. “Our ability to increase our dividend for the 18th consecutive time since our initial public offering is a testament to the strength of our ongoing and future cash generation.”
Future dividend declarations will be made at the discretion of the Assurant Board of Directors and will be dependent upon the company’s earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, future prospects, regulatory restrictions and other considerations.
About Assurant
Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant supports the advancement of the connected world by partnering with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative solutions and to deliver an enhanced customer experience through mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, vehicle protection services, renters insurance, lender-placed insurance products and other specialty products.
Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter @Assurant.
