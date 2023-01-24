Asset-Map Partners with Cetera to Empower Financial Professionals with the Leading Advice Engagement Experience

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Asset-Map, the leading financial advice engagement experience for financial professionals, today announced a partnership with Cetera to bring its visualized financial planning and advice-led solutions to the organization’s 8,000 independent financial professionals.

This partnership will deliver to Cetera’s independent financial advisors, tax professionals, banks, and credit unions full access to the specialized planning tools that Asset-Map offers to thousands of financial professionals across the globe. In addition to Asset-Map Reports helping elevate the firm’s client meeting experience by visualizing an entire household’s financial holdings in a singular, interactive view, financial professionals will have access to Discovery™ Interview for direct-to-member prospecting and fact-finding, Signals™ event risk indicators, and Target-Maps™ to assist with goals-based financial conversations.

“We are excited to start this endeavor with Cetera and support their deep commitment to their members’ advice delivery experience,” shares H. Adam Holt, CEO of Asset-Map. “Delivering financial guidance for households today requires both technology facilitation and human intelligence. The combination of Cetera’s experienced financial professionals with the Asset-Map Platform sets up an unparalleled opportunity to support their clients’ financial journey.”

Since its inception, Cetera has evolved to help financial professionals succeed so their clients can pursue more at every stage of life, and recent trends toward preferencing an Advice-Centric Experience® led the organization to select Asset-Map as a preferred advice engagement solution. Each financial professional now has the option to add Asset-Map to their practice and offer more personalized and specialized service and support.

“Asset-Map helps our firm identify and uncover assets held elsewhere in the clearest and most approachable way I’ve ever used,” says Mark Lyons, Financial Advisor at Millennium Financial Group, a Cetera-affiliated firm. “The Stencils feature provides our team with a simple and quick way to ask about different types of our client’s accounts.”

Organizations interested in learning more about how Asset-Map delivers specialized planning and digital advice at scale can learn more at https://www.asset-map.com/enterprise.

About Asset-Map

Asset-Map is a Software-as-a-Process experience for financial professionals who provide in-person and remote advice in the wealth management, banking, investment, and insurance markets. Typically included as part of the advice engagement process, Asset-Map centers around the digital visualization of household facts to build highly customized, design-thinking presentations in minutes that help advisors and their customers make better financial decisions. Asset-Map is used by thousands of professionals worldwide, having mapped over 1.25 million people and $1.5 trillion in financial instruments. To learn more about Asset-Map, visit www.asset-map.com.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial advice firm. It empowers the delivery of an Advice-Centric Experience® to individuals, families and businesses across the country through independent financial advisors as well as trusted tax professionals and banks and credit unions. It’s headquartered at 200 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Suite 1200, El Segundo, CA 90245-5670.

Comprehensive services include: wealth management solutions, retirement plan solutions, advisory services, practice management support, innovative technology, marketing guidance, regulatory support, and market research.

“Cetera Financial Group” refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

Cetera and Envestnet are separate and unaffiliated firms, and are not responsible for each other’s services or policies. This release should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service, or firm.

