CULVER CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ASPINA completes expansion of its Mexico plant to support serial production of automotive HVAC blowers later this year. This production represents the first time HVAC blowers will be made in North America. “We are very proud of the work our Mexico and Japan teams have accomplished. Building expansion, repurposing of space and line installations were all conducted during the COVID virus peak,” says Rex Bergsma, President and CEO of ASPINA Americas. “The commitment of our team was high, and we are grateful for their efforts.”


Expansion of ASPINA’s plant, located in Irapuato City, Guanajuato State, allows the company to continue to support its automotive Climate Seat HVAC blower production and production of ASPINA medical products at high scale. The Irapuato factory will produce nearly 10M parts over the next year alone and as we create and implement new business ideas and models of working with our amazing customers, we plan to eclipse this quantity soon after.

The Irapuato plant will also become an eventual landing spot for several new, disruptive technologies in which ASPINA are engaged with brilliant, start-up companies. Supporting the technologies of tomorrow is a mainstay of ASPINA’s mission. “Engineered To Inspire” is not just a tagline; it is a belief and practice of our company. The expansion allows ASPINA to play new and important roles in the coming years.

About ASPINA

For 104 years, ASPINA aspires to partner ideas and solutions that shape the world of tomorrow. The company has broad expertise of electro-mechanics, mechatronics, fluid and air movement, thermal management, AMR robotics, human welfare, and space grade products. This expertise is brought to life through ASPINA’s technical expertise of R&D and engineering, the capabilities of its sales and marketing teams and production utilization of approximately 2M square feet of manufacturing space. ASPINA focuses on elements of compact, lightweight, and quiet. ASPINA strives to touch the hearts of not only our partners, but also the end user of the technology.

ASPINA Incorporated

  • U.S. Headquarters: Culver City, CA
  • Website: us.aspina-group.com/en
  • CEO: Rex Bergsma
  • Organization: Privately owned
  • Founded: 1918

