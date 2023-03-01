<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Aspen Technology to Present at the KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit

BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced that Chantelle Breithaupt, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit in San Francisco, CA.

The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT). The presentation will be webcast live and available for a limited time on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.aspentech.com/.

About AspenTech

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. Through our unique combination of deep domain expertise and innovation, customers in capital-intensive industries can run their assets safer, greener, longer and faster to improve their operational excellence. To learn more, visit AspenTech.com.

© 2023 Aspen Technology, Inc., AspenTech, and the Aspen leaf logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Media
Len Dieterle

AspenTech

+1 781-221-4291

len.dieterle@aspentech.com

Investors
Brian Denyeau

ICR

+1 646-277-1251

brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

