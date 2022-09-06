Home Business Wire Aspen Technology to Present at Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference
Business Wire

Aspen Technology to Present at Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

di Business Wire

BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced that Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer and Chantelle Breithaupt, Chief Financial Officer, will present at Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville, TN.

The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. CT. The presentation will be webcast live and available for a limited time on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at http://ir.aspentech.com/.

About AspenTech

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. Through our unique combination of deep domain expertise and innovation, customers in capital-intensive industries can run their assets safer, greener, longer and faster to improve their operational excellence. To learn more, visit AspenTech.com.

© 2022 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech and the Aspen leaf logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc.

Contacts

Media
Len Dieterle

AspenTech

+1 781-221-4291

len.dieterle@aspentech.com

Investor
Brian Denyeau

ICR

+1 646-277-1251

brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

Articoli correlati

Coinbase to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
Remote-First-Company/SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coinbase Global, Inc. announced today that Emilie Choi, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Faryar Shirzad, Chief...
Continua a leggere

FLEETCOR® Completes Acquisition and Investment in European EV Assets

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company to Host an EV Update Call on Sept. 14, 2022 ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a leading global...
Continua a leggere

Olo to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO), a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables digital hospitality at every touchpoint,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Coinbase to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference

Business Wire