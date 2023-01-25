Aspen Technology Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023

BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aspen Technology, Inc. (AspenTech) (NASDAQ: AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced financial results for its second-quarter fiscal 2023, ended December 31, 2022.

“AspenTech’s second quarter results reflected continued, strong end market demand and the benefit of the addition of the OSI and SSE businesses to heritage AspenTech. We made significant progress on our integration and transformation initiatives and we believe we are well positioned to deliver on our full year operational and financial objectives,” said Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer of AspenTech.

“AspenTech is playing an essential role in helping our customers meet the demand for the products that support greater global prosperity while achieving their sustainability goals and ambitions,” Pietri added. “Delivering on both goals is the core of our Dual Challenge mission. Our customers have validated this value proposition and recognize our unique position to help them achieve it. We are confident these imperatives will enable AspenTech to deliver attractive growth and profitability over the long-term.”

Second Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Recent Business Highlights

Annual contract value, which we define as the estimate of the annual value of our portfolio of term license and software maintenance and support, or SMS, contracts, the annual value of SMS agreements purchased with perpetual licenses and the annual value of standalone SMS agreements purchased with certain legacy term license agreements, which have become an immaterial part of our business, was $833.7 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023, which increased 8.7% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Annual spend for heritage AspenTech, which the company defines as the annualized value of all term license and maintenance contracts at the end of the quarter for the businesses other than OSI and SSE, was $697.5 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023, which increased 9.0% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2022 and 2.2% sequentially.

Summary of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

As a result of the transaction between AspenTech and Emerson Electric Co.(“Emerson”), EmerSubCX, the subsidiary Emerson created as part of the transaction, became the surviving entity when the transaction closed on May 16th, 2022. The comparable periods shown in the financial statements below for fiscal year 2022 reflect only the historical results of the OSI and SSE businesses that were contributed to new AspenTech.

AspenTech’s total revenue of $242.8 million included:

License and solutions revenue, which represents the portion of a term license agreement allocated to the initial license and OSI revenue recognized on a percentage of completion basis, was $149.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $48.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Maintenance revenue, which represents the portion of customer agreements related to ongoing support and the right to future product enhancements, was $78.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $26.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Services and other revenue was $14.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $7.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, AspenTech reported loss from operations of $59.4 million, compared to loss from operations of $254,000 in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Net loss was $66.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, leading to net loss per share of $1.02 compared to net loss per share of $0.02 in the same period last fiscal year.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $86.6 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Non-GAAP net income was $22.8 million, or $0.35 per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. These non-GAAP results add back the impact of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles, fees related to acquisitions and integration planning and unrealized gain on derivatives associated with acquisitions. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is presented in the financial tables included in this press release.

AspenTech had cash and cash equivalents of $446.1 million and total borrowings of $264.0 million at December 31, 2022. During the quarter the company entered into a Credit Agreement with Emerson for an aggregate loan commitment of $630 million. The proceeds from borrowings under the Agreement will principally be used to fund the pending acquisition of Micromine.

During the second quarter, AspenTech generated $49.5 million in cash flow from operations and generated $53.1 million in free cash flow. Free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for the net impact of: purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements; payments for capitalized computer software development costs; and other nonrecurring items, such as payments related to acquisitions and integration planning.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, January 25, 2023, AspenTech is issuing the following guidance for fiscal year 2023. Please note this guidance does not include any contribution from the pending acquisition of Micromine, which is expected to close as soon as the remaining regulatory approval is obtained.

Annual Contract Value (“ACV”) growth of 10.5-13.5% year-over-year. The company defines ACV as the estimate of the annual value of our portfolio of term license and software maintenance and support (SMS) agreements

Free cash flow of $347 to $362 million

Total bookings of $1.07 to $1.17 billion

Total revenue of $1.14 to $1.20 billion

GAAP total expense of $1.207 to $1.217 billion

Non-GAAP total expense of $637 to $647 million

GAAP operating loss of $67 million to $15 million

Non-GAAP operating income of $503 to $555 million

GAAP net loss of $7.5 million to net income of $32.5 million

Non-GAAP net income of $451 to $491 million

GAAP net loss per share of $0.11 to income per share of $0.49

Non-GAAP net income per share of $6.83 to $7.43

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause AspenTech’s actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains “non-GAAP financial measures” under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This non-GAAP information supplements, and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with, disclosures required by generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the financial tables included in this press release.

Management considers both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results in managing AspenTech’s business. As the result of adoption of new licensing models, management believes that a number of AspenTech’s performance indicators based on GAAP, including revenue, gross profit, operating income and net income, should be viewed in conjunction with certain non-GAAP and other business measures in assessing AspenTech’s performance, growth and financial condition. Accordingly, management utilizes a number of non-GAAP and other business metrics, including the non-GAAP metrics set forth in this press release, to track AspenTech’s business performance. None of these non-GAAP metrics should be considered as an alternative to any measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call and Webcast

AspenTech will host a conference call and webcast presentation on January 25, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the company’s financial results, business outlook, and related corporate and financial matters. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of AspenTech’s website, http://ir.aspentech.com/, and clicking on the “webcast” link. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link) and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://ir.aspentech.com/.

About AspenTech

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. Through our unique combination of deep domain expertise and innovation, customers in capital-intensive industries can run their assets safer, greener, longer and faster to improve their operational excellence. To learn more, visit AspenTech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the statements contained in the Business Outlook section as well as those related to our ability to deliver on our financial objectives. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved and therefore, actual results may differ materially from any plans, estimates or expectations in such forward-looking statements.

Actual results may vary significantly from AspenTech’s expectations based on a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: delays or reductions in demand for AspenTech solutions due to the COVID-19 pandemic; AspenTech’s failure to increase usage and product adoption of aspenONE or other offerings or grow the aspenONE APM, OSI and SSE businesses, and failure to continue to provide innovative, market-leading solutions; declines in the demand for, or usage of, aspenONE software for any reason, including declines due to adverse changes in the process or other capital-intensive industries and materially reduced industry spending budgets due to the drop in demand for oil due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the consummation and the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Micromine; unfavorable economic and market conditions or a lessening demand in the market for asset process optimization software, including materially reduced industry spending budgets due to the significant drop in oil prices arising from drop in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic; risks of foreign operations or transacting business with customers outside the United States; risks of competition; risks that acquisitions could be difficult to consummate and integrate into our operations, which could disrupt our business, dilute stockholder value or impair our financial results; and other risk factors described from time to time in AspenTech’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Furthermore, there are additional factors relating to the transaction with Emerson that could cause actual results to differ materially from AspenTech’s plans, estimates or expectations regarding the transaction include, among others: (1) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transaction; (2) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction, including as a result of delay in integrating the industrial software business of Emerson with AspenTech’s business; (3) the ability of AspenTech to implement its business strategy; (4) difficulties and delays in achieving revenue and cost synergies; (5) inability to retain and hire key personnel; (6) potential litigation in connection with the transaction or other settlements or investigations that may result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; (7) AspenTech’s ability to recover successfully from a disaster or other business continuity problem due to a hurricane, flood, earthquake, terrorist attack, war, pandemic, security breach, cyber-attack, power loss, telecommunications failure or other natural or man-made event, including the ability to function remotely during long-term disruptions such as the COVID-19 pandemic; and (8) other risk factors as detailed from time to time in AspenTech’s reports filed with the SEC, including AspenTech’s annual reports on Form 10-K, periodic quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K.

While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements.

AspenTech cannot guarantee any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. AspenTech expressly disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

© 2023 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech, aspenONE, asset optimization and the Aspen leaf logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: License and solutions $ 149,843 $ 48,491 $ 310,068 $ 92,706 Maintenance 78,628 26,272 156,994 50,807 Services and other 14,367 7,012 26,595 15,277 Total revenue 242,838 81,775 493,657 158,790 Cost of revenue: License and solutions 70,833 33,221 140,346 67,609 Maintenance 9,567 4,074 18,784 8,308 Services and other 12,698 4,282 25,098 9,180 Total cost of revenue 93,098 41,577 184,228 85,097 Gross profit 149,740 40,198 309,429 73,693 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 117,951 17,995 236,225 42,995 Research and development 49,954 15,383 99,695 30,938 General and administrative 41,230 7,036 84,086 13,653 Restructuring costs — 38 — 245 Total operating expenses 209,135 40,452 420,006 87,831 (Loss) from operations (59,395 ) (254 ) (110,577 ) (14,138 ) Other income (expense), net 38,643 (1,419 ) (19,989 ) (2,778 ) Interest income (expense), net 4,120 (20 ) 9,143 (292 ) (Loss) before provision for income taxes (16,632 ) (1,693 ) (121,423 ) (17,208 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 49,565 (933 ) (43,982 ) (5,246 ) Net (loss) $ (66,197 ) $ (760 ) $ (77,441 ) $ (11,962 ) Net (loss) per common share: Basic $ (1.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (1.20 ) $ (0.33 ) Diluted $ (1.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (1.20 ) $ (0.33 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 64,621 36,308 64,538 36,308 Diluted 64,621 36,308 64,538 36,308

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) December 31, 2022 June 30, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 446,088 $ 449,725 Accounts receivable, net 140,746 111,027 Current contract assets, net 419,714 428,833 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 23,750 23,461 Receivables from related parties 15,099 16,941 Prepaid income taxes — 17,503 Total current assets 1,045,397 1,047,490 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 17,138 17,148 Goodwill 8,328,846 8,266,809 Intangible assets, net 4,902,442 5,112,781 Non-current contract assets, net 515,820 428,232 Contract costs 9,042 5,473 Operating lease right-of-use assets 71,426 78,286 Deferred tax assets 2,328 4,937 Other non-current assets 8,214 8,766 Total assets $ 14,900,653 $ 14,969,922 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 12,975 $ 21,416 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 95,407 90,123 Liability from foreign currency forward contract 15,319 — Due to related parties 32,284 4,111 Current operating lease liabilities 12,627 7,191 Income taxes payable 25,704 6,768 Current borrowings 264,000 28,000 Current contract liabilities 146,887 143,327 Total current liabilities 605,203 300,936 Non-current contract liabilities 29,707 21,081 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,040,094 1,145,408 Non-current operating lease liabilities 60,005 71,933 Non-current borrowings, net — 245,647 Other non-current liabilities 18,579 15,560 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value



Authorized—600,000,000 shares



Issued— 64,767,755 shares at December 31, 2022 and 64,425,378 shares at June 30, 2022



Outstanding— 64,767,755 shares at December 31, 2022 and 64,425,378 shares at June 30, 2022 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 13,164,874 13,107,570 Retained earnings (11,072 ) 66,369 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (6,743 ) (4,588 ) Total stockholders’ equity 13,147,065 13,169,357 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 14,900,653 $ 14,969,922

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited in Thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) $ (66,197 ) $ (760 ) $ (77,441 ) $ (11,962 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 122,556 23,664 245,102 54,084 Reduction in the carrying amount of right-of-use assets 3,271 1,355 6,562 3,067 Net foreign currency (gain) losses (3,588 ) 1,475 4,744 3,013 Stock-based compensation 23,441 458 41,177 826 Deferred income taxes (35,946 ) (2,355 ) (106,384 ) (8,047 ) Provision for uncollectible receivables (381 ) (16 ) 3,228 43 Other non-cash operating activities (3,820 ) 23 (593 ) 84 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (41,700 ) (31,371 ) (33,691 ) (47,061 ) Contract assets (9,507 ) (8,258 ) (77,864 ) (13,034 ) Contract costs (96 ) — (3,547 ) — Lease liabilities (4,949 ) (1,390 ) (6,609 ) (1,811 ) Prepaid expenses, prepaid income taxes, and other assets 81,184 (2,978 ) 34,177 (1,167 ) Liability from foreign currency forward contract (34,940 ) — 15,319 — Accounts payable, accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other liabilities 11,983 (10,571 ) (1,490 ) (12,805 ) Contract liabilities 8,223 15,926 11,922 10,786 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 49,534 (14,798 ) 54,612 (23,984 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements (1,523 ) (786 ) (2,844 ) (3,393 ) Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — — (74,947 ) (1,065 ) Payments for equity method investments (465 ) — (465 ) — Payments for capitalized computer software development costs (230 ) — (329 ) — Purchases of other assets — (2 ) — (287 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,218 ) (788 ) (78,585 ) (4,745 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of shares of common stock 17,135 — 25,605 — Payment of tax withholding obligations related to restricted stock (8,276 ) — (11,698 ) — Deferred business acquisition payments — — (1,363 ) — Repayments of amounts borrowed under term loan (6,000 ) — (12,000 ) — Net transfers from Parent Company 17,426 17,660 29,872 32,855 Payments of debt issuance costs — — (2,375 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 20,285 17,660 28,041 32,855 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,970 ) (136 ) (7,705 ) (134 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 63,631 1,938 (3,637 ) 3,992 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 382,457 25,713 449,725 23,659 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 446,088 $ 27,651 $ 446,088 $ 27,651

ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results of Operations and Cash Flows (Unaudited in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total expenses GAAP total expenses (a) $ 302,233 $ 82,029 $ 604,234 $ 172,928 Less: Stock-based compensation (b) (23,441 ) (458 ) (41,177 ) (826 ) Amortization of intangibles (c) (121,161 ) (22,176 ) (242,321 ) (50,985 ) Acquisition and integration planning related fees (1,411 ) — (6,269 ) (54 ) Non-GAAP total expenses $ 156,220 $ 59,395 $ 314,467 $ 121,063 Income from operations GAAP (loss) from operations $ (59,395 ) $ (254 ) $ (110,577 ) $ (14,138 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation (b) 23,441 458 41,177 826 Amortization of intangibles (c) 121,161 22,176 242,321 50,985 Acquisition and integration planning related fees 1,411 — 6,269 54 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 86,618 $ 22,380 $ 179,190 $ 37,727 Net income GAAP net (loss) $ (66,197 ) $ (760 ) $ (77,441 ) $ (11,962 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation (b) 23,441 458 41,177 826 Amortization of intangibles (c) 121,161 22,176 242,321 50,985 Acquisition and integration planning related fees 1,411 — 6,269 54 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency forward contract (34,940 ) — 15,319 — Less: Income tax effect on Non-GAAP items (d) (22,075 ) (5,145 ) (62,591 ) (12,033 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 22,801 $ 16,729 $ 165,054 $ 27,870 Diluted loss per share GAAP diluted (loss) per share $ (1.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (1.20 ) $ (0.33 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation (b) 0.36 0.01 0.64 $ 0.02 Amortization of intangibles (c) 1.87 0.61 3.75 $ 1.41 Acquisition and integration planning related fees 0.02 — 0.10 $ — Unrealized loss on foreign currency forward contract (0.54 ) — 0.24 $ — Less: Income tax effect on Non-GAAP items (d) (0.34 ) (0.14 ) (0.97 ) $ (0.33 ) Non-GAAP diluted income per share $ 0.35 $ 0.46 $ 2.56 $ 0.77 Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted income per share 64,621 36,308 64,538 36,308 Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Free Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) $ 49,534 $ (14,798 ) $ 54,612 $ (23,984 ) Purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements (1,523 ) (786 ) (2,844 ) (3,393 ) Payments for capitalized computer software development costs (230 ) — (329 ) — Acquisition and integration planning related payments 5,321 — 12,380 54 Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 53,102 $ (15,584 ) $ 63,819 $ (27,323 ) (a) GAAP total expenses Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total costs of revenue $ 93,098 $ 41,577 $ 184,228 $ 85,097 Total operating expenses 209,135 40,452 420,006 87,831 GAAP total expenses $ 302,233 $ 82,029 $ 604,234 $ 172,928 (b) Stock-based compensation expense was as follows: Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of license and solutions $ 1,200 $ — $ 1,919 $ — Cost of maintenance 474 — 1,035 — Cost of services and other 428 — 858 — Selling and marketing 3,826 — 7,191 — Research and development 4,240 — 7,858 — General and administrative 13,273 458 22,316 826 Total stock-based compensation $ 23,441 $ 458 $ 41,177 $ 826 (c) Amortization of intangible assets was as follows: Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cost of license and solutions $ 47,671 $ 13,193 $ 95,342 $ 26,385 Selling and marketing 73,490 8,983 146,979 24,600 Total amortization of intangible assets $ 121,161 $ 22,176 $ 242,321 $ 50,985 (d) The income tax effect on non-GAAP items for the three and six months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, is calculated utilizing the Company’s combined US federal and state statutory tax rate as following: Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 U.S. statutory rate 21.79 % 22.73 % 21.79 % 23.20 %

