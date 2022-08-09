Home Business Wire Aspen Technology Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022
Aspen Technology Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022

BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aspen Technology, Inc. (AspenTech) (NASDAQ: AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022, ended June 30, 2022.

“AspenTech ended fiscal year 2022 with strong fourth quarter results highlighted by 8.5% annual spend growth for the heritage AspenTech business. We have continued to see improvement in demand across our business due to the strength of our customers’ end markets and the growing need for our customers to operate their assets in a more sustainable and efficient manner,” said Antonio Pietri, President and Chief Executive Officer of AspenTech.

Pietri added, “The completion of our transaction with Emerson was transformational for AspenTech. Together we have created one of the world’s leading industrial software companies that is well positioned to help our customers address the Dual Challenge of meeting the increasing global demand for resources in a sustainable manner. We believe we are uniquely positioned to deliver even greater value to our customers and shareholders over time.”

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Recent Business Highlights

  • Annual spend for heritage AspenTech, which the company defines as the annualized value of all term license and maintenance contracts at the end of the quarter for the businesses other than OSI and SSE, was approximately $674 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, which increased 8.5% compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and 2.8% sequentially.

Summary of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

As a result of the transaction between AspenTech and Emerson Electric (“Emerson”) the subsidiary Emerson created as part of the transaction, EmerSubCX, became the surviving entity when the transaction closed on May 16th, 2022. The financial results shown below reflect the full quarter results of the OSI and SSE businesses that were contributed to new AspenTech and the results of heritage AspenTech for the period of May 16th, 2022 to June 30th, 2022. In addition, in conjunction with the close of the transaction, EmerSubCX adjusted its fiscal year end from September 30th to June 30th to align with heritage AspenTech’s fiscal year end. As a result, the year-end financial results shown below are for the nine months of October 1st, 2021 to June 30th, 2022 and include the nine-month results of the Open Systems International, Inc. and Subsurface Science and Engineering businesses Emerson contributed to new AspenTech and the results of heritage AspenTech for the period of May 16th, 2022 to June 30th, 2022.

AspenTech’s total revenue of $238.9 million included:

  • License and solutions revenue, which represents the portion of a term license agreement allocated to the initial license and OSI revenue recognized on a percentage of completion basis, was $177.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $45.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Maintenance revenue, which represents the portion of customer agreements related to ongoing support and the right to future product enhancements, was $50.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $23.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Services and other revenue was $11.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $7.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, AspenTech reported income from operations of $39.2 million, compared to loss from operations of $8.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net income was $57.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, leading to net income per share of $1.13, compared to net loss per share of $0.23 in the same period last fiscal year.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $128.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP net income was $122.7 million, or $2.43 per share, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. These non-GAAP results add back the impact of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangibles and fees related to acquisitions and integration planning. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is presented in the financial tables included in this press release.

AspenTech had cash and cash equivalents of $449.7 million and total borrowings, net of debt issuance costs, of $273.6 million at June 30, 2022.

During the fourth quarter, AspenTech used $0.3 million in cash flow from operations and generated $4.9 million in free cash flow. Free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for the net impact of: purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements; payments for capitalized computer software development costs; and other nonrecurring items, such as payments related to acquisitions and integration planning.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, August 8, 2022, AspenTech is issuing the following guidance for fiscal year 2023. Please note this guidance does not include any contribution from the pending acquisition of Micromine, which is currently expected to close in the second fiscal quarter of 2023, subject to regulatory approval.

  • Annual Contract Value (“ACV”) growth of 10.5-13.5% year-over-year. The company defines ACV as the estimate of the annual value of our portfolio of term license and software maintenance and support (SMS) agreements
  • Free cash flow of $347 to $362 million
  • Total bookings of $1.07 to $1.17 billion
  • Total revenue of $1.14 to $1.20 billion
  • GAAP total expense of $1.186 to $1.196 billion
  • Non-GAAP total expense of $637 to $647 million
  • GAAP operating loss of $46 million to operating income of $6 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $503 to $555 million
  • GAAP net loss of $8 million to net income of $24 million
  • Non-GAAP net income of $423 million to $455 million
  • GAAP net loss per share of $0.12 to income per share of $0.36
  • Non-GAAP net income per share of $6.40 to $6.89

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause AspenTech’s actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains “non-GAAP financial measures” under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This non-GAAP information supplements, and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with, disclosures required by generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the financial tables included in this press release.

Management considers both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results in managing AspenTech’s business. As the result of adoption of new licensing models, management believes that a number of AspenTech’s performance indicators based on GAAP, including revenue, gross profit, operating income and net income, should be viewed in conjunction with certain non-GAAP and other business measures in assessing AspenTech’s performance, growth and financial condition. Accordingly, management utilizes a number of non-GAAP and other business metrics, including the non-GAAP metrics set forth in this press release, to track AspenTech’s business performance. None of these non-GAAP metrics should be considered as an alternative to any measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call and Webcast

AspenTech will host a conference call and webcast today, August 8, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the company’s financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 as well as the company’s business outlook. The live dial-in number is (646) 307-1963 or (800) 715-9871, conference ID code 9571995. Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast of the call by logging on to the Investor Relations section of AspenTech’s website, http://ir.aspentech.com/events-and-presentations, and clicking on the “webcast” link. A replay of the call will be archived on AspenTech’s website and will also be available via telephone at (800) 770-2030, conference ID code 9571995, through August 15, 2022.

About AspenTech

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. Through our unique combination of deep domain expertise and innovation, customers in capital-intensive industries can run their assets safer, greener, longer and faster to improve their operational excellence. To learn more, visit AspenTech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The third paragraph of this press release as well as the Business Outlook section contain forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. We can give no assurance that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved and therefore, actual results may differ materially from any plans, estimates or expectations in such forward-looking statements.

Actual results may vary significantly from AspenTech’s expectations based on a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: delays or reductions in demand for AspenTech solutions due to the COVID-19 pandemic; AspenTech’s failure to increase usage and product adoption of aspenONE or other offerings or grow the aspenONE APM, OSI and SSE businesses, and failure to continue to provide innovative, market-leading solutions; declines in the demand for, or usage of, aspenONE software for any reason, including declines due to adverse changes in the process or other capital-intensive industries and materially reduced industry spending budgets due to the drop in demand for oil due to the COVID-19 pandemic; unfavorable economic and market conditions or a lessening demand in the market for asset process optimization software, including materially reduced industry spending budgets due to the significant drop in oil prices arising from drop in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic; risks of foreign operations or transacting business with customers outside the United States; risks of competition; risks that acquisitions could be difficult to consummate and integrate into our operations, which could disrupt our business, dilute stockholder value or impair our financial results; and other risk factors described from time to time in AspenTech’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Additional factors that could cause actual results relating to the transaction with Emerson to differ materially from AspenTech’s plans, estimates or expectations regarding the transaction include, among others: (1) unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transaction; (2) uncertainty of the expected financial performance of the new AspenTech (“New AspenTech”) following completion of the transaction; (3) failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction, including as a result of delay in integrating the industrial software business of Emerson with AspenTech’s business; (4) the ability of New AspenTech to implement its business strategy; (5) difficulties and delays in achieving revenue and cost synergies of New AspenTech; (6) inability to retain and hire key personnel; (7) potential litigation in connection with the transaction or other settlements or investigations that may result in significant costs of defense, indemnification and liability; (8) AspenTech’s to recover successfully from a disaster or other business continuity problem due to a hurricane, flood, earthquake, terrorist attack, war, pandemic, security breach, cyber-attack, power loss, telecommunications failure or other natural or man-made event, including the ability to function remotely during long-term disruptions such as the COVID-19 pandemic; and (9) other risk factors as detailed from time to time in AspenTech’s reports filed with the SEC, including AspenTech’s annual reports on Form 10-K, periodic quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K, the risk factors in Amendment No. 4 to the Registration Statement on Form S-4, which was filed on April 14, 2022 by Emersub CX, Inc. related to a proposal to adopt the Transaction Agreement and Plan of Merger among Aspen Technology, Emerson Electric Co., EMR Worldwide Inc., Emersub CX, Inc., and Emersub CXI, Inc. and other documents filed with the SEC.

While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements.

AspenTech cannot guarantee any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. AspenTech expressly disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements after the date of this press release.

© 2022 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech, aspenONE, asset optimization and the Aspen leaf logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

 
ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited in Thousands, Except per Share Data)
 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

June 30,

 

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 
Revenue:
License and solutions

$

177,267

 

$

45,714

 

$

276,596

 

$

180,914

 

Maintenance

 

50,201

 

 

23,903

 

 

103,786

 

 

92,562

 

Services and other

 

11,452

 

 

7,732

 

 

24,914

 

 

27,164

 

Total revenue

 

238,920

 

 

77,349

 

 

405,296

 

 

300,640

 

Cost of revenue:
License and solutions

 

30,523

 

 

32,492

 

 

99,290

 

 

125,181

 

Maintenance

 

6,675

 

 

4,543

 

 

15,045

 

 

18,610

 

Services and other

 

33,820

 

 

4,874

 

 

42,061

 

 

19,219

 

Total cost of revenue

 

71,018

 

 

41,909

 

 

156,396

 

 

163,010

 

Gross profit

 

167,902

 

 

35,440

 

 

248,900

 

 

137,630

 

Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing

 

71,569

 

 

24,387

 

 

108,463

 

 

103,311

 

Research and development

 

33,440

 

 

14,549

 

 

64,285

 

 

59,646

 

General and administrative

 

23,703

 

 

6,920

 

 

39,878

 

 

32,638

 

Restructuring costs

 

36

 

 

(1,616

)

 

117

 

 

2,474

 

Total operating expenses

 

128,748

 

 

44,240

 

 

212,743

 

 

198,069

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

39,154

 

 

(8,800

)

 

36,157

 

 

(60,439

)

Other income (expense), net

 

4,414

 

 

(1,720

)

 

310

 

 

(5,359

)

Interest income (expense), net

 

3,542

 

 

1

 

 

3,494

 

 

(115

)

Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

 

47,110

 

 

(10,519

)

 

39,961

 

 

(65,913

)

(Benefit) for income taxes

 

(10,076

)

 

(2,008

)

 

(13,185

)

 

(45,305

)

Net income (loss)

$

57,186

 

$

(8,511

)

$

53,146

 

$

(20,608

)

Net income per common share:
Basic

$

1.14

 

$

(0.23

)

$

1.30

 

$

(0.57

)

Diluted

$

1.13

 

$

(0.23

)

$

1.30

 

$

(0.57

)

Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic

 

50,179

 

 

36,308

 

 

40,931

 

 

36,308

 

Diluted

 

50,406

 

 

36,308

 

 

41,008

 

 

36,308

 

 
ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)
 
June 30,
2022		 September 30,
2021
 
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

449,725

 

$

25,713

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

111,027

 

65,040

Current contract assets, net

 

428,833

 

 

61,494

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

23,461

 

 

6,262

 

Receivables from related parties

 

12,377

 

 

 

Prepaid income taxes

 

17,503

 

 

3,414

 

Total current assets

 

1,042,926

 

 

161,923

 

Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net

 

17,148

 

 

14,744

 

Computer software development costs, net

 

687

 

 

 

Loan receivable from related parties

 

4,564

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

8,266,809

 

 

1,044,383

 

Intangible assets, net

 

5,112,094

 

 

837,655

 

Non-current contract assets, net

 

428,232

 

 

 

Contract costs

 

5,473

 

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

78,286

 

 

46,048

 

Deferred tax assets

 

4,937

 

 

7,002

 

Other non-current assets

 

8,766

 

 

5,001

 

Total assets

$

14,969,922

 

$

2,116,756

 

 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY/STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

21,416

 

$

9,644

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

90,123

 

 

45,328

 

Due to related parties

 

4,111

 

 

 

Current operating lease liabilities

 

7,191

 

 

5,744

 

Income taxes payable

 

6,768

 

 

2,690

 

Current borrowings

 

28,000

 

 

 

Current deferred revenue

 

143,327

 

 

72,524

 

Total current liabilities

 

300,936

 

 

135,930

 

Non-current deferred revenue

 

21,081

 

 

7,029

 

Deferred income taxes

 

1,145,408

 

 

148,788

 

Non-current operating lease liabilities

 

71,933

 

 

41,114

 

Non-current borrowings, net

 

245,647

 

 

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

15,560

 

 

12,549

 

Commitments and contingencies
Total equity/stockholders’ equity

 

13,169,357

 

 

1,771,346

 

Total liabilities and equity/stockholders’ equity

$

14,969,922

 

$

2,116,756

 

 
ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited in Thousands)
 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

June 30,

 

Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income

$

57,186

 

$

(8,511

)

$

53,146

 

$

(20,608

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

73,015

 

 

30,587

 

 

119,930

 

 

125,642

 

Reduction in the carrying amount of right-of-use assets

 

3,387

 

 

1,359

 

 

5,915

 

 

5,515

 

Net foreign currency (gains)

 

(4,533

)

 

1,717

 

 

(306

)

 

5,525

 

Stock-based compensation

 

14,786

 

 

459

 

 

15,763

 

 

1,744

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(72,865

)

 

(6,104

)

 

(79,021

)

 

(57,086

)

Provision for bad debts

 

(54

)

 

 

 

(54

)

 

 

Other non-cash operating activities

 

123

 

 

122

 

 

228

 

 

165

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable

 

13,206

 

 

13,455

 

 

12,052

 

 

(5,621

)

Contract assets, net

 

(68,129

)

 

(10,406

)

 

(78,122

)

 

(17,868

)

Contract costs

 

(4,992

)

 

 

 

(4,992

)

 

 

Lease liabilities

 

(2,833

)

 

(1,774

)

 

(5,558

)

 

(4,673

)

Prepaid expenses, prepaid income taxes, and other assets

 

(6,303

)

 

957

 

 

(8,776

)

 

1,553

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other liabilities

 

(18,280

)

 

3,568

 

 

(23,674

)

 

(1,740

)

Deferred revenue

 

15,942

 

 

2,009

 

 

22,431

 

 

22,252

 

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

 

(344

)

 

27,438

 

 

28,962

 

 

54,800

 

Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property, equipment and leasehold improvements

 

(982

)

 

(1,373

)

 

(2,263

)

 

(6,185

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

36

 

 

 

 

91

 

 

 

Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(5,571,931

)

 

 

 

(5,571,931

)

 

(1,588,802

)

Payments for equity method investments

 

(24

)

 

 

 

(24

)

 

 

Payments for capitalized computer software development costs

 

(508

)

 

 

 

(508

)

 

 

Purchase of other assets

 

(553

)

 

(179

)

 

(553

)

 

5

 

Net cash (used in) investing activities

 

(5,573,962

)

 

(1,552

)

 

(5,575,188

)

 

(1,594,982

)

Cash flows from financing activities:
Issuance of shares of common stock

 

5,701

 

 

 

 

5,702

 

 

 

Payment of tax withholding obligations related to restricted stock

 

(1,676

)

 

 

 

(1,676

)

 

 

Deferred business acquisition payments

 

(1,200

)

 

 

 

(1,200

)

 

 

Repayments of amounts borrowed under term loan

 

(6,000

)

 

 

 

(6,000

)

 

 

Net transfers from (to) Parent Company

 

6,004,439

 

 

(22,286

)

 

5,971,995

 

 

1,551,537

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

6,001,264

 

 

(22,286

)

 

5,968,821

 

 

1,551,537

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

2,405

 

 

(28

)

 

1,417

 

 

(141

)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

429,363

 

 

3,572

 

 

424,012

 

 

11,214

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

20,362

 

 

20,087

 

 

25,713

 

 

14,499

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

449,725

 

$

23,659

 

$

449,725

 

$

25,713

 

 
ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results of Operations and Cash Flows
(Unaudited in Thousands, Except per Share Data)
 
Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Nine Months Ended
June 30,		 Twelve Months Ended
September 30,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Total expenses
GAAP total expenses (a)

$

199,766

 

$

86,149

 

$

369,139

 

$

361,079

 

Less:
Stock-based compensation (b)

 

(14,786

)

 

(459

)

 

(15,763

)

 

(1,744

)

Amortization of intangibles

 

(71,245

)

 

(28,809

)

 

(115,818

)

 

(119,274

)

Acquisition and integration planning related fees

 

(3,749

)

 

(36

)

 

(3,749

)

 

(6,102

)

 
Non-GAAP total expenses

$

109,986

 

$

56,845

 

$

233,809

 

$

233,959

 

 
Income from operations
GAAP income (loss) from operations

$

39,154

 

$

(8,800

)

$

36,157

 

$

(60,439

)

Plus:
Stock-based compensation (b)

 

14,786

 

 

459

 

 

15,763

 

 

1,744

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

71,245

 

 

28,809

 

 

115,818

 

 

119,274

 

Acquisition and integration planning related fees

 

3,749

 

 

36

 

 

3,749

 

 

6,102

 

 
Non-GAAP income from operations

$

128,934

 

$

20,504

 

$

171,487

 

$

66,681

 

 
Net income
GAAP net income (loss)

$

57,186

 

$

(8,511

)

$

53,146

 

$

(20,608

)

Plus:
Stock-based compensation (b)

 

14,786

 

 

459

 

 

15,763

 

 

1,744

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

71,245

 

 

28,809

 

 

115,818

 

 

119,274

 

Acquisition and integration planning related fees

 

3,749

 

 

36

 

 

3,749

 

 

6,102

 

Less:
Income tax effect on Non-GAAP items (c)

 

(24,290

)

 

(6,816

)

 

(34,003

)

 

(29,568

)

 
Non-GAAP net income

$

122,676

 

$

13,977

 

$

154,473

 

$

76,944

 

 
Diluted income per share
GAAP diluted income (loss) per share

$

1.13

 

$

(0.23

)

$

1.30

 

$

(0.57

)

Plus:
Stock-based compensation (b)

 

0.29

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.38

 

 

0.05

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

1.42

 

 

0.79

 

 

2.83

 

 

3.29

 

Acquisition and integration planning related fees

 

0.07

 

 

 

 

0.09

 

 

0.17

 

Less:
Income tax effect on Non-GAAP items (c)

 

(0.48

)

 

(0.19

)

 

(0.83

)

 

(0.81

)

 
Non-GAAP diluted income per share

$

2.43

 

$

0.38

 

$

3.77

 

$

2.13

 

 
Shares used in computing Non-GAAP diluted income per share

 

50,406

 

 

36,308

 

 

41,008

 

 

36,308

 

 
 
Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Nine Months Ended
June 30,		 Twelve Months Ended
September 30,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Free Cash Flow
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (GAAP)

$

(344

)

$

27,438

 

$

28,962

 

$

54,800

 

Purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements

 

(982

)

 

(1,373

)

 

(2,263

)

 

(6,185

)

Payments for capitalized computer software development costs

 

(508

)

 

 

 

(508

)

 

 

Acquisition and integration planning related fee payments

 

6,738

 

 

36

 

 

6,738

 

 

6,102

 

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$

4,904

 

$

26,101

 

$

32,929

 

$

54,717

 

 
(a) GAAP total expenses
Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Nine Months Ended
June 30,		 Twelve Months Ended
September 30,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Total costs of revenue

$

71,018

 

$

41,909

 

$

156,396

 

$

163,010

 

Total operating expenses

 

128,748

 

 

44,240

 

 

212,743

 

 

198,069

 

GAAP total expenses

$

199,766

 

$

86,149

 

$

369,139

 

$

361,079

 

 
(b) Stock-based compensation expense was as follows:
Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Nine Months Ended
June 30,		 Twelve Months Ended
September 30,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Cost of license and solutions

$

1,351

 

$

 

$

1,351

 

$

 

Cost of maintenance

 

344

 

 

 

 

344

 

 

 

Cost of services and other

 

282

 

 

 

 

282

 

 

 

Selling and marketing

 

2,850

 

 

 

 

2,850

 

 

 

Research and development

 

3,507

 

 

 

 

3,507

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

6,452

 

 

459

 

 

7,429

 

 

1,744

 

Total stock-based compensation

$

14,786

 

$

459

 

$

15,763

 

$

1,744

 

 
(c) The income tax effect on non-GAAP items for the three/nine months ended June 30 and fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 is calculated utilizing the Company’s combined US federal and state statutory tax rate as following:
Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Nine Months Ended
June 30,		 Twelve Months Ended
September 30,

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

U.S. statutory rate

 

21.79

%

 

23.26

%

 

21.79

%

 

23.26

%

 

Contacts

Media Contact
Len Dieterle

Aspen Technology

+1 781-221-4291

len.dieterle@aspentech.com

Investor Contact
Brian Denyeau

ICR for Aspen Technology

+1 646-277-1251

brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

Read full story here

