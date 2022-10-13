<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Aspen Technology Announces Date of First-Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Release, Conference...
Business Wire

Aspen Technology Announces Date of First-Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

di Business Wire

BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced that it will release financial results for its first-quarter fiscal 2023, ended September 30, 2022, after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

AspenTech will host a conference call and webcast presentation on October 26, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the company’s financial results, business outlook, and related corporate and financial matters. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of AspenTech’s website, http://ir.aspentech.com/, and clicking on the “webcast” link. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (registration link) and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for limited time at http://ir.aspentech.com/.

About AspenTech

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. Through our unique combination of deep domain expertise and innovation, customers in capital-intensive industries can run their assets safer, greener, longer and faster to improve their operational excellence. To learn more, visit AspenTech.com.

© 2022 Aspen Technology, Inc. AspenTech and the Aspen leaf logo are trademarks of Aspen Technology, Inc.

Contacts

Media
Len Dieterle

AspenTech

+1 781-221-4291

len.dieterle@aspentech.com

Investor
Brian Denyeau

ICR

+1 646-277-1251

brian.denyeau@icrinc.com

Articoli correlati

11 Regional e-Depots Across the Netherlands Choose Preservica to Future-Proof Government Records

Business Wire Business Wire -
OXFORD, England & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Preservica, a global leader in Active Digital Preservation archiving, is pleased to announce that 11...
Continua a leggere

HotWax Commerce Launches New Omnichannel Retail Sales Audit Software to Simplify Retailer’s Month-End Closing

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HotWax Commerce today announced the launch of its latest software, the Omnichannel Retail Sales Audit aka OReSA. Month-end...
Continua a leggere

Benezon joins Medxoom to lead the Healthcare Consumer Revolution

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATLANTA, Ga. & JUPITER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medxoom, a leading enterprise health benefits & payments platform, today announced it has acquired...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

11 Regional e-Depots Across the Netherlands Choose Preservica to Future-Proof Government Records

Business Wire