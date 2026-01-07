Aspect Announces CEO Leadership Transition and New Independent Board

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspect, a leading provider of cloud-based workforce management solutions, has announced a leadership transition, including the appointment of Jeff Kupietzky as Interim Chief Executive Officer and the formation of a new independent Board of Directors, marking an important next chapter for the company.

As part of this transition, Darryl Kelly will step down as Chief Executive Officer and transition into a Strategic Advisor role, effective January 1, 2026.

Darryl led Aspect through a pivotal period of transformation, helping reposition the business, refine its vision, and reinvigorate its innovation and execution. The company and its stakeholders thank Darryl for his leadership and contributions during a period of meaningful change. With Darryl continuing as Strategic Advisor, the organization retains continuity for employees, customers, and stakeholders.

“Aspect is starting a new season, building upon the strong foundation we’ve created together,” said Darryl Kelly. “This transition is about creating space for the right leadership to carry that vision forward. Our mission and culture remain intact, and I’m excited to see the company continue to grow and go even further.”

With Darryl’s support, the Board has appointed Jeff Kupietzky as Interim CEO while Aspect begins a search for its next permanent leader. Jeff is an experienced software industry executive with a strong track record of guiding enterprise technology companies through periods of transformation and growth. He most recently served as Interim CEO of Glassbox, a digital customer experience analytics provider.

“I’m honored to step in and lead Aspect at this moment,” said Jeff Kupietzky. “Aspect has a strong foundation, a talented team, and a grand vision. I look forward to working closely with the organization to build on that momentum, continue serving our customers and partners, and support the company through this next phase.”

New Independent Board of Directors

In conjunction with the leadership transition, Aspect announced the appointment of a new independent Board of Directors, bringing a combined 90 years of enterprise software, operations, and governance experience:

Tom Manning (Board Chair) – Tom Manning is the former Chairman and CEO of Dun & Bradstreet and a seasoned global executive with more than 40 years of leadership experience across data, IT services, enterprise software, and outsourcing . He currently serves as Chairman of Cresco Labs, a director of CommScope, and founder of Harvard Square Lab. He holds an MBA from Stanford University and an AB in East Asian Studies with honors from Harvard College.

Louis Summe – Louis Summe is a tech entrepreneur, best known as the Co-Founder and former CEO of LiveVox (NICE), a cloud contact center platform, bringing over 30 years of experience in developing enterprise customer engagement technology, with early career roots at EDS (HP Enterprise), Merck-Medco (Cigna), and Physicians Online (WebMD). He holds an MBA from Columbia Business School, is based in San Francisco, and also serves as Executive Chairman at VanillaSoft.

Nicole Anasenes – Nicole Anasenes is a seasoned operational executive with more than 20 years of experience scaling and transforming global technology companies. She has served as CFO and COO at ANSYS, Squarespace, and Infor, leading enterprise transformation, IPO readiness, and SaaS transitions. She currently serves on the boards of Motorola Solutions and Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) as Audit Chair, and holds an MBA from Wharton.

“As we step into Aspect’s next phase, a board that pairs operational rigor with strategic vision is essential,” said Tom Manning, Board Chair. “Nicole, Louis, and I have each scaled and unlocked the potential of mission-critical software companies. We look forward to combining our experience with Aspect’s momentum to accelerate the company’s existing strategies and long-term strategic vision to create value for our customers, partners, and people.”

Continuity and Outlook

Aspect confirms that this leadership transition will not impact its services, delivery, or commercial agreements that customers, partners, and vendors rely upon. The company remains focused on helping organizations unlock the full potential of their workforce through intelligent, enterprise-grade workforce management solutions.

About Aspect

Aspect is a proven leader in Workforce Management, helping the world’s most complex organizations unlock the full potential of their workforce. Backed by over 50 years of innovation, Aspect delivers enterprise-grade solutions that combine forecasting, scheduling, performance management, and employee engagement into one intelligent platform. Powered by Aspect Intelligence, the platform transforms disconnected workforce data into predictive, actionable insights—enabling faster decisions, stronger teams, and better business outcomes. Trusted by global leaders in financial services, telecommunications, airlines, retail, and more, Aspect helps enterprises adapt in real time, control costs, and deliver exceptional service at scale. Learn more at www.aspect.com

Media Contact

Kelly Maiden

press@aspect.com