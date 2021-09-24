ASCO Power Technologies Announces Online Training Events for Q4 of 2021

ASCO Power Technologies continues to host free training events enabling attendees to earn Professional Development in Hours for the final quarter of 2021. Select events will also offer Continuing Education Unit credits. The events include:

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ASCO Power Technologies announces its lineup of industry-leading online training events for October, November, and December of 2021. Presenting content based on more than a century of backup power experience, the events are free to power industry professionals, engineers, facility managers, and technicians.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, ASCO Power Technologies will continue to offer its successful Learning Series Webinars and its Industry Perspective Series interviews. ASCO will also hold Innovation Experience Live solution demonstrations. This event will show power system solutions through ASCO Mobile Classroom, which will be broadcasted live on social media.

ASCO will retain its popular Industry Perspectives series, where ASCO leaders interview influencers from the critical power industry about critical power issues and trends. From critical power system design to digitization trends and the Internet of Things, industry leaders will identify emerging issues and share approaches for overcoming challenges.

Users can register for the upcoming sessions on the ASCO Webinars webpage. From there, they can also view slide presentations from prior events, watch recorded webinars, and subscribe to newsletters to receive the latest webinar updates and invitations. Visit the webpage to learn about receiving Professional Development Hour and Continuing Education Unit credits for these events.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management systems. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO’s premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email ASCO Power Technologies Customer Care, or visit www.ascopower.com.

